Mike Davis has player prop bets available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on FOX. NFC South foes meet in Week 18 when Davis and the Atlanta Falcons (7-9) play the New Orleans Saints (8-8) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Mike Davis Prop Bet Odds

Mike Davis Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Davis has taken 132 carries for 473 yards (29.6 per game) and three touchdowns.

He's also tacked on 41 catches for 261 yards (16.3 per game) and one touchdown.

His team has rushed the ball 381 times this season, and he's carried 132 of those attempts (34.6%).

The Falcons have called a pass in 58.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 41.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 27th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. New Orleans

Over his seven career matchups against the Saints, Davis averaged 5.4 rushing yards per game, 25.1 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Davis has not run for a touchdown versus the Saints.

Note: Davis' stats vs. Saints date back to 2016.

Allowing 95.4 rushing yards per game, the Saints have the fourth-ranked run defense in the league.

The Saints have given up 11 rushing touchdowns, fifth in the league.

Recent Performances

Against the Bills last week, Davis rushed eight times for 42 yards (5.2 yards per attempt) and scored one touchdown.

Davis added one catch for 15 yards.

Over his last three outings, Davis has run for 91 yards on 21 carries (30.3 ypg), with one touchdown.

Davis' Atlanta Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Mike Davis 132 34.6% 473 3 18 28.1% 3.6 Cordarrelle Patterson 149 39.1% 607 6 31 48.4% 4.1 Qadree Ollison 20 5.2% 86 0 2 3.1% 4.3 Matt Ryan 39 10.2% 80 1 11 17.2% 2.1

