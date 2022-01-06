Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Mike Davis Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Atlanta vs. New Orleans

Mike Davis has player prop bets available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on FOX. NFC South foes meet in Week 18 when Davis and the Atlanta Falcons (7-9) play the New Orleans Saints (8-8) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Mike Davis Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Davis has taken 132 carries for 473 yards (29.6 per game) and three touchdowns.
  • He's also tacked on 41 catches for 261 yards (16.3 per game) and one touchdown.
  • His team has rushed the ball 381 times this season, and he's carried 132 of those attempts (34.6%).
  • The Falcons have called a pass in 58.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 41.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 27th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Davis' matchup with the Saints.

Matchup vs. New Orleans

  • Over his seven career matchups against the Saints, Davis averaged 5.4 rushing yards per game, 25.1 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Davis has not run for a touchdown versus the Saints.
  • Note: Davis' stats vs. Saints date back to 2016.
  • Allowing 95.4 rushing yards per game, the Saints have the fourth-ranked run defense in the league.
  • The Saints have given up 11 rushing touchdowns, fifth in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Bills last week, Davis rushed eight times for 42 yards (5.2 yards per attempt) and scored one touchdown.
  • Davis added one catch for 15 yards.
  • Over his last three outings, Davis has run for 91 yards on 21 carries (30.3 ypg), with one touchdown.

Davis' Atlanta Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Mike Davis

132

34.6%

473

3

18

28.1%

3.6

Cordarrelle Patterson

149

39.1%

607

6

31

48.4%

4.1

Qadree Ollison

20

5.2%

86

0

2

3.1%

4.3

Matt Ryan

39

10.2%

80

1

11

17.2%

2.1

Powered By Data Skrive