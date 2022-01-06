Mike Davis Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Atlanta vs. New Orleans
Mike Davis Prop Bet Odds
Mike Davis Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Davis has taken 132 carries for 473 yards (29.6 per game) and three touchdowns.
- He's also tacked on 41 catches for 261 yards (16.3 per game) and one touchdown.
- His team has rushed the ball 381 times this season, and he's carried 132 of those attempts (34.6%).
- The Falcons have called a pass in 58.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 41.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 27th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. New Orleans
- Over his seven career matchups against the Saints, Davis averaged 5.4 rushing yards per game, 25.1 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Davis has not run for a touchdown versus the Saints.
- Note: Davis' stats vs. Saints date back to 2016.
- Allowing 95.4 rushing yards per game, the Saints have the fourth-ranked run defense in the league.
- The Saints have given up 11 rushing touchdowns, fifth in the league.
Recent Performances
- Against the Bills last week, Davis rushed eight times for 42 yards (5.2 yards per attempt) and scored one touchdown.
- Davis added one catch for 15 yards.
- Over his last three outings, Davis has run for 91 yards on 21 carries (30.3 ypg), with one touchdown.
Davis' Atlanta Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Mike Davis
132
34.6%
473
3
18
28.1%
3.6
Cordarrelle Patterson
149
39.1%
607
6
31
48.4%
4.1
Qadree Ollison
20
5.2%
86
0
2
3.1%
4.3
Matt Ryan
39
10.2%
80
1
11
17.2%
2.1
