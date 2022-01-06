Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Mike Evans and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:25 PM ET on CBS. Evans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (12-4) are set for an NFC South matchup in Week 18 with the Carolina Panthers (5-11) at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Mike Evans Prop Bet Odds

Mike Evans Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Evans has hauled in 946 yards (on 68 catches) with 12 touchdowns. He's been targeted 107 times, and is averaging 59.1 yards per game.

Evans has been the target of 15.5% (107 total) of his team's 692 passing attempts this season.

With 17 targets in the red zone this season, Evans has been on the receiving end of 14.7% of his team's 116 red zone pass attempts.

The Buccaneers, who rank second in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 65.5% of the time while running the football 34.5% of the time.

Matchup vs. Carolina

Evans' 65.7 receiving yards per game in his 11 matchups against the Panthers are 1.8 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Evans, in 11 matchups, had a touchdown catch four times. But he did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.

Note: Evans' stats vs. Panthers date back to 2016.

The 202.1 yards per game the Panthers are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's second-ranked pass defense.

The Panthers' defense is 10th in the league, conceding 1.4 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Jets, Evans caught four passes for 47 yards and scored one touchdown while being targeted seven times.

Evans' stat line over his last three outings includes five grabs for 61 yards and one touchdown. He averaged 20.3 yards per game, and was targeted eight times.

Evans' Tampa Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Mike Evans 107 15.5% 68 946 12 17 14.7% Chris Godwin 127 18.4% 98 1103 5 25 21.6% Rob Gronkowski 79 11.4% 48 665 6 11 9.5% Antonio Brown 62 9.0% 42 545 4 3 2.6%

