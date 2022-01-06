Mike Evans Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Tampa Bay vs. Carolina
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Mike Evans Prop Bet Odds
Mike Evans Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Evans has hauled in 946 yards (on 68 catches) with 12 touchdowns. He's been targeted 107 times, and is averaging 59.1 yards per game.
- Evans has been the target of 15.5% (107 total) of his team's 692 passing attempts this season.
- With 17 targets in the red zone this season, Evans has been on the receiving end of 14.7% of his team's 116 red zone pass attempts.
- The Buccaneers, who rank second in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 65.5% of the time while running the football 34.5% of the time.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Evans' matchup with the Panthers.
Matchup vs. Carolina
- Evans' 65.7 receiving yards per game in his 11 matchups against the Panthers are 1.8 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Evans, in 11 matchups, had a touchdown catch four times. But he did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.
- Note: Evans' stats vs. Panthers date back to 2016.
- The 202.1 yards per game the Panthers are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's second-ranked pass defense.
- The Panthers' defense is 10th in the league, conceding 1.4 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Jets, Evans caught four passes for 47 yards and scored one touchdown while being targeted seven times.
- Evans' stat line over his last three outings includes five grabs for 61 yards and one touchdown. He averaged 20.3 yards per game, and was targeted eight times.
Evans' Tampa Bay Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Mike Evans
107
15.5%
68
946
12
17
14.7%
Chris Godwin
127
18.4%
98
1103
5
25
21.6%
Rob Gronkowski
79
11.4%
48
665
6
11
9.5%
Antonio Brown
62
9.0%
42
545
4
3
2.6%
Powered By Data Skrive