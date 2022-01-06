Skip to main content
Mike Gesicki Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Miami vs. New England

Mike Gesicki has player prop bets available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on CBS. AFC East opponents meet in Week 18 when Gesicki's Miami Dolphins (8-8) play the New England Patriots (10-6) at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Mike Gesicki Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Gesicki has also chipped in with 71 receptions for 758 yards and two touchdowns. He's been targeted 109 times, producing 47.4 yards per game.
  • Gesicki has been the target of 109 of his team's 593 passing attempts this season, or 18.4% of the target share.
  • Gesicki has seen the ball thrown his way nine times in the red zone this season, 12.5% of his team's 72 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Dolphins have called a pass in 59.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 40.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 24th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. New England

  • Gesicki is averaging 12 receiving yards per game in seven career matchups against the Patriots, 31.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (43.5).
  • Gesicki, in seven matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • The Patriots have the NFL's third-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 208.0 yards per game through the air.
  • The Patriots have given up 20 passing TDs this year (1.3 per game), ranking them fourth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Titans, Gesicki grabbed four passes for 51 yards while being targeted seven times.
  • Gesicki has hauled in 12 passes (19 targets) for 116 yards (38.7 per game) during his last three games.

Gesicki's Miami Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Mike Gesicki

109

18.4%

71

758

2

9

12.5%

Jaylen Waddle

133

22.4%

99

988

5

14

19.4%

DeVante Parker

69

11.6%

38

503

2

4

5.6%

Durham Smythe

39

6.6%

32

325

0

7

9.7%

