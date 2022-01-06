Mike Gesicki has player prop bets available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on CBS. AFC East opponents meet in Week 18 when Gesicki's Miami Dolphins (8-8) play the New England Patriots (10-6) at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Mike Gesicki Prop Bet Odds

Mike Gesicki Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Gesicki has also chipped in with 71 receptions for 758 yards and two touchdowns. He's been targeted 109 times, producing 47.4 yards per game.

Gesicki has been the target of 109 of his team's 593 passing attempts this season, or 18.4% of the target share.

Gesicki has seen the ball thrown his way nine times in the red zone this season, 12.5% of his team's 72 red zone pass attempts.

The Dolphins have called a pass in 59.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 40.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 24th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. New England

Gesicki is averaging 12 receiving yards per game in seven career matchups against the Patriots, 31.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (43.5).

Gesicki, in seven matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.

The Patriots have the NFL's third-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 208.0 yards per game through the air.

The Patriots have given up 20 passing TDs this year (1.3 per game), ranking them fourth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Titans, Gesicki grabbed four passes for 51 yards while being targeted seven times.

Gesicki has hauled in 12 passes (19 targets) for 116 yards (38.7 per game) during his last three games.

Gesicki's Miami Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Mike Gesicki 109 18.4% 71 758 2 9 12.5% Jaylen Waddle 133 22.4% 99 988 5 14 19.4% DeVante Parker 69 11.6% 38 503 2 4 5.6% Durham Smythe 39 6.6% 32 325 0 7 9.7%

