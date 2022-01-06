Mike Gesicki Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Miami vs. New England
Mike Gesicki Prop Bet Odds
Mike Gesicki Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Gesicki has also chipped in with 71 receptions for 758 yards and two touchdowns. He's been targeted 109 times, producing 47.4 yards per game.
- Gesicki has been the target of 109 of his team's 593 passing attempts this season, or 18.4% of the target share.
- Gesicki has seen the ball thrown his way nine times in the red zone this season, 12.5% of his team's 72 red zone pass attempts.
- The Dolphins have called a pass in 59.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 40.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 24th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. New England
- Gesicki is averaging 12 receiving yards per game in seven career matchups against the Patriots, 31.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (43.5).
- Gesicki, in seven matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- The Patriots have the NFL's third-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 208.0 yards per game through the air.
- The Patriots have given up 20 passing TDs this year (1.3 per game), ranking them fourth among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Titans, Gesicki grabbed four passes for 51 yards while being targeted seven times.
- Gesicki has hauled in 12 passes (19 targets) for 116 yards (38.7 per game) during his last three games.
Gesicki's Miami Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Mike Gesicki
109
18.4%
71
758
2
9
12.5%
Jaylen Waddle
133
22.4%
99
988
5
14
19.4%
DeVante Parker
69
11.6%
38
503
2
4
5.6%
Durham Smythe
39
6.6%
32
325
0
7
9.7%
