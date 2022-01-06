Mike Williams Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Los Angeles vs. Las Vegas
Mike Williams Prop Bet Odds
Mike Williams Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Williams has grabbed 67 passes (112 targets) for 1,027 yards (64.2 per game) and has eight touchdowns this year.
- Williams has been the target of 18.4% (112 total) of his team's 610 passing attempts this season.
- Williams has seen the ball thrown his way 17 times in the red zone this season, 17.3% of his team's 98 red zone pass attempts.
- The Chargers have run 60.3% passing plays and 39.7% rushing plays this season. They rank sixth in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Las Vegas
- Williams is averaging 38 receiving yards per game in three career matchups against the Raiders, 25.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (63.5).
- Williams has not caught a touchdown pass versus the Raiders.
- The Raiders are allowing 225.8 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense.
- The Raiders have given up 26 passing TDs this season (1.6 per game), ranking them 19th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Broncos, Williams caught three passes for 63 yards (21 yards per reception) and scored one touchdown while being targeted four times.
- Williams put up 112 yards (on six catches) with one touchdown over his last three outings. He was targeted 13 times, and averaged 37.3 yards per game.
Williams' Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Mike Williams
112
18.4%
67
1027
8
17
17.3%
Keenan Allen
149
24.4%
100
1086
6
23
23.5%
Austin Ekeler
82
13.4%
65
612
7
15
15.3%
Jared Cook
76
12.5%
44
484
4
12
12.2%
