Sportsbooks have posted player prop bets for Mike Williams ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET airing on NBC. AFC West opponents meet in Week 18 when Williams' Los Angeles Chargers (9-7) play the Las Vegas Raiders (9-7) at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.

Mike Williams Prop Bet Odds

Mike Williams Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Williams has grabbed 67 passes (112 targets) for 1,027 yards (64.2 per game) and has eight touchdowns this year.

Williams has been the target of 18.4% (112 total) of his team's 610 passing attempts this season.

Williams has seen the ball thrown his way 17 times in the red zone this season, 17.3% of his team's 98 red zone pass attempts.

The Chargers have run 60.3% passing plays and 39.7% rushing plays this season. They rank sixth in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

Williams is averaging 38 receiving yards per game in three career matchups against the Raiders, 25.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (63.5).

Williams has not caught a touchdown pass versus the Raiders.

The Raiders are allowing 225.8 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense.

The Raiders have given up 26 passing TDs this season (1.6 per game), ranking them 19th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Broncos, Williams caught three passes for 63 yards (21 yards per reception) and scored one touchdown while being targeted four times.

Williams put up 112 yards (on six catches) with one touchdown over his last three outings. He was targeted 13 times, and averaged 37.3 yards per game.

Williams' Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Mike Williams 112 18.4% 67 1027 8 17 17.3% Keenan Allen 149 24.4% 100 1086 6 23 23.5% Austin Ekeler 82 13.4% 65 612 7 15 15.3% Jared Cook 76 12.5% 44 484 4 12 12.2%

