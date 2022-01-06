Miles Sanders will have several player prop betting options available when he takes to the field on Saturday at 8:15 PM ET live on ESPN. NFC East rivals meet in Week 18 when Sanders and the Philadelphia Eagles (9-7) play the Dallas Cowboys (11-5) at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Miles Sanders Prop Bet Odds

Miles Sanders Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Sanders has 754 rushing yards on 137 carries (47.1 yards per game).

He also has 158 receiving yards (9.9 per game) on 26 catches.

His team has rushed the ball 517 times this season, and he's handled 137 of those attempts (26.5%).

The Eagles have run 47.1% passing plays and 52.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 12th in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Dallas

Against the Cowboys, Sanders' 36.8 rushing yards per game over his five career matchups are 30.7 fewer than his over/under in Saturday's game.

Sanders has had a rushing touchdown in two games against the Cowboys, but did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.

Conceding 110.6 rushing yards per game, the Cowboys have the 15th-ranked run defense in the NFL.

This year the Cowboys are ranked seventh in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed (12).

Recent Performances

Sanders did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Football Team.

In his last three games, Sanders has racked up 176 rushing yards (58.7 per game) on 25 carries.

Sanders' Philadelphia Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Miles Sanders 137 26.5% 754 0 20 19.8% 5.5 Jalen Hurts 139 26.9% 784 10 30 29.7% 5.6 Jordan Howard 86 16.6% 406 3 23 22.8% 4.7 Boston Scott 87 16.8% 373 7 19 18.8% 4.3

