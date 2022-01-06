Skip to main content
Miles Sanders Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Philadelphia vs. Dallas

Miles Sanders will have several player prop betting options available when he takes to the field on Saturday at 8:15 PM ET live on ESPN. NFC East rivals meet in Week 18 when Sanders and the Philadelphia Eagles (9-7) play the Dallas Cowboys (11-5) at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Miles Sanders Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Sanders has 754 rushing yards on 137 carries (47.1 yards per game).
  • He also has 158 receiving yards (9.9 per game) on 26 catches.
  • His team has rushed the ball 517 times this season, and he's handled 137 of those attempts (26.5%).
  • The Eagles have run 47.1% passing plays and 52.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 12th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Sanders' matchup with the Cowboys.

Matchup vs. Dallas

  • Against the Cowboys, Sanders' 36.8 rushing yards per game over his five career matchups are 30.7 fewer than his over/under in Saturday's game.
  • Sanders has had a rushing touchdown in two games against the Cowboys, but did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.
  • Conceding 110.6 rushing yards per game, the Cowboys have the 15th-ranked run defense in the NFL.
  • This year the Cowboys are ranked seventh in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed (12).

Recent Performances

  • Sanders did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Football Team.
  • In his last three games, Sanders has racked up 176 rushing yards (58.7 per game) on 25 carries.

Sanders' Philadelphia Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Miles Sanders

137

26.5%

754

0

20

19.8%

5.5

Jalen Hurts

139

26.9%

784

10

30

29.7%

5.6

Jordan Howard

86

16.6%

406

3

23

22.8%

4.7

Boston Scott

87

16.8%

373

7

19

18.8%

4.3

