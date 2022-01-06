Minnesota Vikings vs. Chicago Bears NFL Week 18 Odds, Plays and Insights

The Minnesota Vikings (7-9) and Chicago Bears (6-10) will battle in a Week 18 NFL clash of NFC North rivals.

Odds for Vikings vs. Bears

Over/under insights

Minnesota's games this season have gone over 44.5 points 12 of 16 times.

Chicago has combined with its opponents to score more than 44.5 points in six of 16 games this season.

Sunday's total is 1.5 points higher than the combined 43 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads surrender a combined 49.1 points per game, 4.6 more than this contest's over/under.

Vikings games this season feature an average total of 48.7 points, a number 4.2 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Bears have averaged a total of 43.0 points, 1.5 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Vikings stats and trends

Minnesota is 8-8-0 against the spread this season.

The Vikings have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 3.5 points or more (in five chances).

Minnesota's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 62.5% of its opportunities (10 times in 16 games with a set point total).

This year, the Vikings score just 1.1 more points per game (24.6) than the Bears surrender (23.5).

When Minnesota puts up more than 23.5 points, it is 7-3 against the spread and 5-5 overall.

The Vikings collect 49.2 more yards per game (364.8) than the Bears give up per outing (315.6).

In games that Minnesota churns out over 315.6 yards, the team is 7-5 against the spread and 6-6 overall.

The Vikings have turned the ball over 13 times this season, three fewer than the Bears have forced (16).

Bears stats and trends

Chicago has six wins against the spread in 16 games this year.

This season, the Bears have an ATS record of 3-8 in their 11 games as an underdog of 3.5 points or more.

Chicago has gone over the point total in 37.5% of its opportunities this season (six times in 16 games with a set point total).

The Bears put up 18.4 points per game, 7.2 fewer than the Vikings give up (25.6).

When Chicago puts up more than 25.6 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Bears collect 81.1 fewer yards per game (304.3) than the Vikings allow (385.4).

The Bears have turned the ball over five more times (27 total) than the Vikings have forced a turnover (22) this season.

Home and road insights

Minnesota is 3-4 against the spread, and 4-3 overall, at home this season.

The Vikings have one win ATS (1-2) as 3.5-point favorites or greater at home.

In seven games at home this year, Minnesota has hit the over three times.

This season, Vikings home games average 49.4 points, 4.9 more than this contest's over/under (44.5).

Chicago is 3-5 against the spread, and 3-5 overall, on the road.

This season, in eight road games, Chicago has hit the over four times.

Bears away games this season average 43.8 total points, 0.7 fewer than this outing's over/under (44.5).

