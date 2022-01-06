Skip to main content
Myles Gaskin Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Miami vs. New England

Before Myles Gaskin hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bets. AFC East foes meet in Week 18 when Gaskin and the Miami Dolphins (8-8) play the New England Patriots (10-6) at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Myles Gaskin Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Gaskin has racked up a team-best 613 rushing yards (38.3 per game) with three touchdowns.
  • He's also caught 46 passes for 223 yards (13.9 per game) and four touchdowns.
  • His team has rushed the ball 399 times this season, and he's handled 172 of those attempts (43.1%).
  • The Dolphins have run 59.8% passing plays and 40.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 24th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. New England

  • Over his three career matchups against the Patriots, Gaskin averaged 29.7 rushing yards per game, 0.8 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • In three games versus the Patriots Gaskin has not run for a touchdown.
  • The Patriots give up 119.3 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 22nd-ranked rush defense.
  • The Dolphins are up against the NFL's top D when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (eight this year).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup against the Titans, Gaskin carried the ball five times for 23 yards (4.6 yards per carry).
  • Over his last three outings, Gaskin has racked up 18 carries for 87 yards (29.0 per game).

Gaskin's Miami Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Myles Gaskin

172

43.1%

613

3

31

48.4%

3.6

Duke Johnson Jr.

46

11.5%

213

2

6

9.4%

4.6

Phillip Lindsay

77

-

209

1

6

-

2.7

Salvon Ahmed

54

13.5%

149

0

3

4.7%

2.8

