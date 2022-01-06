Before Myles Gaskin hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bets. AFC East foes meet in Week 18 when Gaskin and the Miami Dolphins (8-8) play the New England Patriots (10-6) at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Myles Gaskin Prop Bet Odds

Myles Gaskin Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Gaskin has racked up a team-best 613 rushing yards (38.3 per game) with three touchdowns.

He's also caught 46 passes for 223 yards (13.9 per game) and four touchdowns.

His team has rushed the ball 399 times this season, and he's handled 172 of those attempts (43.1%).

The Dolphins have run 59.8% passing plays and 40.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 24th in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. New England

Over his three career matchups against the Patriots, Gaskin averaged 29.7 rushing yards per game, 0.8 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

In three games versus the Patriots Gaskin has not run for a touchdown.

The Patriots give up 119.3 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 22nd-ranked rush defense.

The Dolphins are up against the NFL's top D when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (eight this year).

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup against the Titans, Gaskin carried the ball five times for 23 yards (4.6 yards per carry).

Over his last three outings, Gaskin has racked up 18 carries for 87 yards (29.0 per game).

Gaskin's Miami Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Myles Gaskin 172 43.1% 613 3 31 48.4% 3.6 Duke Johnson Jr. 46 11.5% 213 2 6 9.4% 4.6 Phillip Lindsay 77 - 209 1 6 - 2.7 Salvon Ahmed 54 13.5% 149 0 3 4.7% 2.8

