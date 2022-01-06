Skip to main content
Najee Harris Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Pittsburgh vs. Baltimore

Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Najee Harris for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Harris and the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7-1) are set for an AFC North matchup in Week 18 with the Baltimore Ravens (8-8) at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Najee Harris Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Harris has carried the ball 296 times for a team-high 1,172 yards (73.3 per game), with seven touchdowns.
  • And he has added 70 catches for 440 yards (27.5 per game) and three receiving TDs.
  • He has handled 296, or 77.7%, of his team's 381 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Steelers have thrown the football in 61.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 38.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 21st in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Baltimore

  • Against the Ravens, Harris' 71 rushing yards in his lone career matchup are 1.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Harris did not have a touchdown run in that contest against the Ravens.
  • The Ravens give up 84.8 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's best rush defense.
  • Harris and the Steelers will face off against the NFL's 10th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (13).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's contest against the Browns, Harris ran the ball 28 times for 188 yards (6.7 yards per carry) and scored one touchdown.
  • Harris added three catches for 18 yards.
  • In his last three games, Harris has taken 59 carries for 299 yards (99.7 per game) and one touchdown.
  • He's also averaged 14.3 receiving yards per game, grabbing 10 passes for 43 yards.

Harris' Pittsburgh Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Najee Harris

296

77.7%

1,172

7

28

73.7%

4.0

Benny Snell Jr.

24

6.3%

76

0

0

0.0%

3.2

Chase Claypool

11

2.9%

63

0

2

5.3%

5.7

Diontae Johnson

5

1.3%

53

0

0

0.0%

10.6

