Najee Harris Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Pittsburgh vs. Baltimore
Najee Harris Prop Bet Odds
Najee Harris Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Harris has carried the ball 296 times for a team-high 1,172 yards (73.3 per game), with seven touchdowns.
- And he has added 70 catches for 440 yards (27.5 per game) and three receiving TDs.
- He has handled 296, or 77.7%, of his team's 381 rushing attempts this season.
- The Steelers have thrown the football in 61.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 38.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 21st in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Baltimore
- Against the Ravens, Harris' 71 rushing yards in his lone career matchup are 1.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Harris did not have a touchdown run in that contest against the Ravens.
- The Ravens give up 84.8 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's best rush defense.
- Harris and the Steelers will face off against the NFL's 10th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (13).
Recent Performances
- In last week's contest against the Browns, Harris ran the ball 28 times for 188 yards (6.7 yards per carry) and scored one touchdown.
- Harris added three catches for 18 yards.
- In his last three games, Harris has taken 59 carries for 299 yards (99.7 per game) and one touchdown.
- He's also averaged 14.3 receiving yards per game, grabbing 10 passes for 43 yards.
Harris' Pittsburgh Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Najee Harris
296
77.7%
1,172
7
28
73.7%
4.0
Benny Snell Jr.
24
6.3%
76
0
0
0.0%
3.2
Chase Claypool
11
2.9%
63
0
2
5.3%
5.7
Diontae Johnson
5
1.3%
53
0
0
0.0%
10.6
