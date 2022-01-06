Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Najee Harris for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Harris and the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7-1) are set for an AFC North matchup in Week 18 with the Baltimore Ravens (8-8) at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Najee Harris Prop Bet Odds

Najee Harris Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Harris has carried the ball 296 times for a team-high 1,172 yards (73.3 per game), with seven touchdowns.

And he has added 70 catches for 440 yards (27.5 per game) and three receiving TDs.

He has handled 296, or 77.7%, of his team's 381 rushing attempts this season.

The Steelers have thrown the football in 61.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 38.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 21st in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Baltimore

Against the Ravens, Harris' 71 rushing yards in his lone career matchup are 1.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Harris did not have a touchdown run in that contest against the Ravens.

The Ravens give up 84.8 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's best rush defense.

Harris and the Steelers will face off against the NFL's 10th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (13).

Recent Performances

In last week's contest against the Browns, Harris ran the ball 28 times for 188 yards (6.7 yards per carry) and scored one touchdown.

Harris added three catches for 18 yards.

In his last three games, Harris has taken 59 carries for 299 yards (99.7 per game) and one touchdown.

He's also averaged 14.3 receiving yards per game, grabbing 10 passes for 43 yards.

Harris' Pittsburgh Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Najee Harris 296 77.7% 1,172 7 28 73.7% 4.0 Benny Snell Jr. 24 6.3% 76 0 0 0.0% 3.2 Chase Claypool 11 2.9% 63 0 2 5.3% 5.7 Diontae Johnson 5 1.3% 53 0 0 0.0% 10.6

