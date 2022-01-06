New England Patriots vs. Miami Dolphins NFL Week 18 Odds, Plays and Insights

AFC East opponents will do battle in Week 18 of the NFL season when the New England Patriots (10-6) face the Miami Dolphins (8-8).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Patriots vs. Dolphins

Over/under insights

New England and its opponents have gone over the current 40-point total in 10 of 16 games (62.5%) this season.

Miami and its opponents have combined to score more than 40 points in eight of 16 games this season.

The two teams combine to score 46.7 points per game, 6.7 more than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 1.3 points more than the 38.7 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

Patriots games this season feature an average total of 44.4 points, a number 4.4 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 40-point over/under for this game is 4.1 points below the 44.1 points per game average total in Dolphins games this season.

Patriots stats and trends

New England is 10-6-0 against the spread this year.

The Patriots have an against the spread record of 4-1 in their five games as a favorite of 6.5 points or more so far this season.

New England's games this year have hit the over on eight of 16 set point totals (50%).

The Patriots put up 27.4 points per game, 5.6 more than the Dolphins surrender per matchup (21.8).

New England is 8-2 against the spread and 9-1 overall in games when it scores more than 21.8 points.

The Patriots rack up only 16.9 more yards per game (351.8) than the Dolphins give up per outing (334.9).

In games that New England piles up over 334.9 yards, the team is 5-4 against the spread and 6-3 overall.

The Patriots have 20 giveaways this season, while the Dolphins have 23 takeaways.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for New England's matchup with the Dolphins.

Dolphins stats and trends

Miami has nine wins against the spread in 16 games this season.

The Dolphins have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 6.5 points or more (in three chances).

Miami has eclipsed the over/under in 37.5% of its opportunities this season (six times over 16 games with a set point total).

The Dolphins rack up just 2.4 more points per game (19.3) than the Patriots allow (16.9).

Miami is 9-4 against the spread and 8-5 overall when the team notches more than 16.9 points.

The Dolphins collect 307.6 yards per game, only 4.0 fewer than the 311.6 the Patriots give up.

Miami is 5-2 against the spread and 4-3 overall when the team piles up more than 311.6 yards.

This season the Dolphins have 26 turnovers, four fewer than the Patriots have takeaways (30).

Home and road insights

Miami is 5-3 against the spread, and 5-3 overall, at home.

At home, as 6.5-point underdogs or more, the Dolphins have one win ATS (1-1).

In four of eight games at home this year, Miami has gone over the total.

The average point total in Dolphins home games this season is 43.9 points, 3.9 more than this contest's over/under (40).

This season in away games, New England is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

The Patriots have one win ATS (1-1) as 6.5-point favorites or more away from home.

New England has gone over the total twice in seven away games this year.

Patriots away games this season average 44.0 total points, 4.0 more than this matchup's over/under (40).

Powered by Data Skrive.