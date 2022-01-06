New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons NFL Week 18 Odds, Plays and Insights

The New Orleans Saints (8-8) face an NFC South matchup in Week 18 with the Atlanta Falcons (7-9).

Odds for Saints vs. Falcons

Over/under insights

New Orleans and its opponents have combined to put up more than 40 points in nine of 16 games this season.

So far this season, 62.5% of Atlanta's games (10/16) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 40.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 39.2, is 0.8 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.

The 46.5 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 6.5 more than the 40 total in this contest.

The average total in Saints games this season is 43.6, 3.6 points above Sunday's total of 40.

The 47.1 PPG average total in Falcons games this season is 7.1 points more than this game's over/under.

Saints stats and trends

Against the spread, New Orleans is 8-8-0 this year.

This season, the Saints have just two ATS wins in five games as a favorite of 4.5 points or more.

New Orleans' games this year have hit the over on six of 16 set point totals (37.5%).

The Saints score 20.9 points per game, 5.9 fewer than the Falcons give up per outing (26.8).

When New Orleans records more than 26.8 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Saints rack up 63.6 fewer yards per game (300.5) than the Falcons allow per matchup (364.1).

New Orleans is 2-3 against the spread and 1-4 overall when the team totals more than 364.1 yards.

The Saints have turned the ball over 18 times this season, two fewer than the Falcons have forced (20).

Falcons stats and trends

Atlanta has played 16 games, with five wins against the spread.

This year, the Falcons have just one against the spread win in seven games as an underdog of 4.5 points or more.

Atlanta has gone over the point total in 37.5% of its opportunities this year (six times over 16 games with a set point total).

The Falcons score 18.3 points per game, comparable to the 19.7 the Saints surrender.

Atlanta is 4-4 against the spread and 6-2 overall in games when it records more than 19.7 points.

The Falcons average 306.7 yards per game, only 15.4 fewer than the 322.1 the Saints allow.

In games that Atlanta picks up over 322.1 yards, the team is 3-4 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

This season the Falcons have turned the ball over 23 times, one more than the Saints' takeaways (22).

Home and road insights

At home this season, Atlanta has one win against the spread and is 2-5 overall.

At home, the Falcons are winless ATS (0-1) as 4.5-point underdogs or greater.

This season, in seven home games, Atlanta has gone over the total twice.

Falcons home games this season average 46.9 total points, 6.9 more than this outing's over/under (40).

In away games, New Orleans is 5-3 against the spread, and 5-3 overall.

Away from home, the Saints have one win ATS (1-1) as 4.5-point favorites or more.

This year, in three of eight away games New Orleans has hit the over.

Saints away games this season average 43.5 total points, 3.5 more than this outing's over/under (40).

