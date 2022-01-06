In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Nick Chubb and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. Chubb and the Cleveland Browns (7-9) ready for an AFC North matchup in Week 18 against the Cincinnati Bengals (10-6) at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

Nick Chubb Prop Bet Odds

Nick Chubb Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

The team's top rusher, Chubb, has carried the ball 219 times for 1,201 yards (75.1 per game), with eight touchdowns.

And he has caught 19 passes for 172 yards (10.8 per game) with one TD.

His team has run the ball 444 times this season, and he's carried 219 of those attempts (49.3%).

The Browns, who rank 20th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 52.8% of the time while opting for the ground attack 47.2% of the time.

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

Over his six career matchups against them, Chubb has averaged 100.7 rushing yards against the Bengals, 19.2 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Chubb, in six matchups against the Bengals, has run for a TD three times, including multiple scores in two games.

The Bengals allow 96.1 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's fifth-ranked rush defense.

This year the Bengals have allowed 14 rushing TDs. They are ranked 12th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Steelers, Chubb ran for 58 yards on 12 carries (averaging 4.8 yards per carry).

In his last three games, Chubb has racked up 52 carries for 275 yards (91.7 per game) and two touchdowns.

He also has 60 receiving yards (20.0 ypg) on four catches.

Chubb's Cleveland Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Nick Chubb 219 49.3% 1,201 8 37 45.7% 5.5 D'Ernest Johnson 75 16.9% 411 2 12 14.8% 5.5 Kareem Hunt 78 17.6% 386 5 15 18.5% 4.9 Baker Mayfield 37 8.3% 134 1 4 4.9% 3.6

