Nick Westbrook-Ikhine has player prop bets available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. AFC South rivals meet in Week 18 when Westbrook-Ikhine and the Tennessee Titans (11-5) hit the field against the Houston Texans (4-12) at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Prop Bet Odds

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Westbrook-Ikhine's 34 catches (on 52 targets) have netted him 398 yards (24.9 ypg) and three touchdowns.

So far this season, 10.3% of the 503 passes thrown by his team have gone Westbrook-Ikhine's way.

With nine targets in the red zone this season, Westbrook-Ikhine has been on the receiving end of 12.2% of his team's 74 red zone pass attempts.

The Titans, who rank 15th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 49.2% of the time while running the ball 50.8% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Westbrook-Ikhine's matchup with the Texans.

Matchup vs. Houston

Westbrook-Ikhine's 35.7 receiving yards per game in his three career matchups against the Texans are 14.2 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Westbrook-Ikhine has not caught a touchdown pass versus the Texans.

The Texans have the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 253.4 yards per game through the air.

The Texans have allowed 23 passing TDs this season (1.4 per game), ranking them 10th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Westbrook-Ikhine did not record a catch in last week's game versus the Dolphins.

Over his last three outings, Westbrook-Ikhine's 12 targets have resulted in six grabs for 70 yards (23.3 ypg).

Westbrook-Ikhine's Tennessee Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Nick Westbrook-Ikhine 52 10.3% 34 398 3 9 12.2% A.J. Brown 99 19.7% 59 801 4 10 13.5% Julio Jones 39 7.8% 26 376 0 5 6.8% Chester Rogers 41 8.2% 28 297 1 3 4.1%

Powered By Data Skrive