Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Tennessee vs. Houston

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine has player prop bets available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. AFC South rivals meet in Week 18 when Westbrook-Ikhine and the Tennessee Titans (11-5) hit the field against the Houston Texans (4-12) at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Westbrook-Ikhine's 34 catches (on 52 targets) have netted him 398 yards (24.9 ypg) and three touchdowns.
  • So far this season, 10.3% of the 503 passes thrown by his team have gone Westbrook-Ikhine's way.
  • With nine targets in the red zone this season, Westbrook-Ikhine has been on the receiving end of 12.2% of his team's 74 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Titans, who rank 15th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 49.2% of the time while running the ball 50.8% of the time.
Matchup vs. Houston

  • Westbrook-Ikhine's 35.7 receiving yards per game in his three career matchups against the Texans are 14.2 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Westbrook-Ikhine has not caught a touchdown pass versus the Texans.
  • The Texans have the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 253.4 yards per game through the air.
  • The Texans have allowed 23 passing TDs this season (1.4 per game), ranking them 10th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Westbrook-Ikhine did not record a catch in last week's game versus the Dolphins.
  • Over his last three outings, Westbrook-Ikhine's 12 targets have resulted in six grabs for 70 yards (23.3 ypg).

Westbrook-Ikhine's Tennessee Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine

52

10.3%

34

398

3

9

12.2%

A.J. Brown

99

19.7%

59

801

4

10

13.5%

Julio Jones

39

7.8%

26

376

0

5

6.8%

Chester Rogers

41

8.2%

28

297

1

3

4.1%

