Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Tennessee vs. Houston
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Prop Bet Odds
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Westbrook-Ikhine's 34 catches (on 52 targets) have netted him 398 yards (24.9 ypg) and three touchdowns.
- So far this season, 10.3% of the 503 passes thrown by his team have gone Westbrook-Ikhine's way.
- With nine targets in the red zone this season, Westbrook-Ikhine has been on the receiving end of 12.2% of his team's 74 red zone pass attempts.
- The Titans, who rank 15th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 49.2% of the time while running the ball 50.8% of the time.
Matchup vs. Houston
- Westbrook-Ikhine's 35.7 receiving yards per game in his three career matchups against the Texans are 14.2 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Westbrook-Ikhine has not caught a touchdown pass versus the Texans.
- The Texans have the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 253.4 yards per game through the air.
- The Texans have allowed 23 passing TDs this season (1.4 per game), ranking them 10th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Westbrook-Ikhine did not record a catch in last week's game versus the Dolphins.
- Over his last three outings, Westbrook-Ikhine's 12 targets have resulted in six grabs for 70 yards (23.3 ypg).
Westbrook-Ikhine's Tennessee Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
52
10.3%
34
398
3
9
12.2%
A.J. Brown
99
19.7%
59
801
4
10
13.5%
Julio Jones
39
7.8%
26
376
0
5
6.8%
Chester Rogers
41
8.2%
28
297
1
3
4.1%
