Noah Fant Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Denver vs. Kansas City

Oddsmakers have listed plenty of player prop bet markets for Saturday's NFL action, including for Noah Fant, who takes to the field at 4:30 PM ET broadcast on ESPN. Fant and the Denver Broncos (7-9) ready for an AFC West matchup in Week 18 with the Kansas City Chiefs (11-5) at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

Noah Fant Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Fant has caught 67 passes (on 88 targets) for 654 yards (40.9 per game) and four touchdowns this year.
  • Fant has been the target of 17.1% (88 total) of his team's 516 passing attempts this season.
  • Fant has seen the ball thrown his way 11 times in the red zone this season, 18.0% of his team's 61 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Broncos have run 54.7% passing plays and 45.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 23rd in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Kansas City

  • Against the Chiefs, Fant has averaged 38.2 receiving yards per game in his five career matchups, 2.3 fewer than his over/under for Saturday's game.
  • In five matchups versus the Chiefs, Fant has not had a touchdown catch.
  • The Chiefs have the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 269.0 yards per game through the air.
  • At 1.7 passing TDs allowed per game, the Chiefs defense is ranked 21st in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Chargers, Fant grabbed six passes for 92 yards (15.3 yards per reception) and scored one touchdown while being targeted seven times.
  • Fant's 17 targets have resulted in 14 catches for 179 yards (59.7 ypg) and one touchdown during his last three games.

Fant's Denver Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Noah Fant

88

17.1%

67

654

4

11

18.0%

Courtland Sutton

95

18.4%

57

763

2

10

16.4%

Tim Patrick

75

14.5%

47

639

5

10

16.4%

Jerry Jeudy

51

9.9%

36

437

0

3

4.9%

