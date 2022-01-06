Oddsmakers have listed plenty of player prop bet markets for Saturday's NFL action, including for Noah Fant, who takes to the field at 4:30 PM ET broadcast on ESPN. Fant and the Denver Broncos (7-9) ready for an AFC West matchup in Week 18 with the Kansas City Chiefs (11-5) at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Noah Fant Prop Bet Odds

Noah Fant Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Fant has caught 67 passes (on 88 targets) for 654 yards (40.9 per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Fant has been the target of 17.1% (88 total) of his team's 516 passing attempts this season.

Fant has seen the ball thrown his way 11 times in the red zone this season, 18.0% of his team's 61 red zone pass attempts.

The Broncos have run 54.7% passing plays and 45.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 23rd in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Fant's matchup with the Chiefs.

Matchup vs. Kansas City

Against the Chiefs, Fant has averaged 38.2 receiving yards per game in his five career matchups, 2.3 fewer than his over/under for Saturday's game.

In five matchups versus the Chiefs, Fant has not had a touchdown catch.

The Chiefs have the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 269.0 yards per game through the air.

At 1.7 passing TDs allowed per game, the Chiefs defense is ranked 21st in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Chargers, Fant grabbed six passes for 92 yards (15.3 yards per reception) and scored one touchdown while being targeted seven times.

Fant's 17 targets have resulted in 14 catches for 179 yards (59.7 ypg) and one touchdown during his last three games.

Fant's Denver Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Noah Fant 88 17.1% 67 654 4 11 18.0% Courtland Sutton 95 18.4% 57 763 2 10 16.4% Tim Patrick 75 14.5% 47 639 5 10 16.4% Jerry Jeudy 51 9.9% 36 437 0 3 4.9%

Powered By Data Skrive