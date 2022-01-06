Noah Fant Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Denver vs. Kansas City
Noah Fant Prop Bet Odds
Noah Fant Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Fant has caught 67 passes (on 88 targets) for 654 yards (40.9 per game) and four touchdowns this year.
- Fant has been the target of 17.1% (88 total) of his team's 516 passing attempts this season.
- Fant has seen the ball thrown his way 11 times in the red zone this season, 18.0% of his team's 61 red zone pass attempts.
- The Broncos have run 54.7% passing plays and 45.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 23rd in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Kansas City
- Against the Chiefs, Fant has averaged 38.2 receiving yards per game in his five career matchups, 2.3 fewer than his over/under for Saturday's game.
- In five matchups versus the Chiefs, Fant has not had a touchdown catch.
- The Chiefs have the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 269.0 yards per game through the air.
- At 1.7 passing TDs allowed per game, the Chiefs defense is ranked 21st in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Chargers, Fant grabbed six passes for 92 yards (15.3 yards per reception) and scored one touchdown while being targeted seven times.
- Fant's 17 targets have resulted in 14 catches for 179 yards (59.7 ypg) and one touchdown during his last three games.
Fant's Denver Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Noah Fant
88
17.1%
67
654
4
11
18.0%
Courtland Sutton
95
18.4%
57
763
2
10
16.4%
Tim Patrick
75
14.5%
47
639
5
10
16.4%
Jerry Jeudy
51
9.9%
36
437
0
3
4.9%
