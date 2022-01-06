Bookmakers have installed player prop bet markets for Nyheim Hines ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. AFC South foes meet in Week 18 when Hines' Indianapolis Colts (9-7) take on the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-14) at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida.

Nyheim Hines Prop Bet Odds

Nyheim Hines Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Hines has piled up 56 carries for 276 yards (17.3 per game) and two touchdowns.

He's also tacked on 38 catches for 291 yards (18.2 per game) and one touchdown.

He has received 56 of his team's 481 carries this season (11.6%).

The Colts have thrown the football in 50.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 49.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Jacksonville

Hines' 15.7 rushing yards per game over his seven career matchups against the Jaguars are 0.2 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Hines has had a rushing touchdown in two games against the Jaguars, but did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.

Hines will go up against a Jaguars squad that allows 127.1 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 25th-ranked rush defense.

The Colts are up against the NFL's 30th-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (22 this season).

Recent Performances

Last week against the Raiders, Hines racked up four yards on two carries.

He racked up 14 yards on four receptions.

During his last three games, Hines has rushed for 15 yards (5.0 per game) on five carries.

He also has six catches for 29 yards (9.7 per game) and one touchdown.

Hines' Indianapolis Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Nyheim Hines 56 11.6% 276 2 5 4.8% 4.9 Jonathan Taylor 317 65.9% 1,734 18 83 79.8% 5.5 Carson Wentz 54 11.2% 198 1 9 8.7% 3.7 Marlon Mack 28 5.8% 101 0 2 1.9% 3.6

