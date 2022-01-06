Nyheim Hines Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Indianapolis vs. Jacksonville
Nyheim Hines Prop Bet Odds
Nyheim Hines Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Hines has piled up 56 carries for 276 yards (17.3 per game) and two touchdowns.
- He's also tacked on 38 catches for 291 yards (18.2 per game) and one touchdown.
- He has received 56 of his team's 481 carries this season (11.6%).
- The Colts have thrown the football in 50.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 49.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Jacksonville
- Hines' 15.7 rushing yards per game over his seven career matchups against the Jaguars are 0.2 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Hines has had a rushing touchdown in two games against the Jaguars, but did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.
- Hines will go up against a Jaguars squad that allows 127.1 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 25th-ranked rush defense.
- The Colts are up against the NFL's 30th-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (22 this season).
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Raiders, Hines racked up four yards on two carries.
- He racked up 14 yards on four receptions.
- During his last three games, Hines has rushed for 15 yards (5.0 per game) on five carries.
- He also has six catches for 29 yards (9.7 per game) and one touchdown.
Hines' Indianapolis Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Nyheim Hines
56
11.6%
276
2
5
4.8%
4.9
Jonathan Taylor
317
65.9%
1,734
18
83
79.8%
5.5
Carson Wentz
54
11.2%
198
1
9
8.7%
3.7
Marlon Mack
28
5.8%
101
0
2
1.9%
3.6
