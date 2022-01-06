Skip to main content
Nyheim Hines Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Indianapolis vs. Jacksonville

Bookmakers have installed player prop bet markets for Nyheim Hines ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. AFC South foes meet in Week 18 when Hines' Indianapolis Colts (9-7) take on the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-14) at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida.

Nyheim Hines Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Hines has piled up 56 carries for 276 yards (17.3 per game) and two touchdowns.
  • He's also tacked on 38 catches for 291 yards (18.2 per game) and one touchdown.
  • He has received 56 of his team's 481 carries this season (11.6%).
  • The Colts have thrown the football in 50.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 49.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Jacksonville

  • Hines' 15.7 rushing yards per game over his seven career matchups against the Jaguars are 0.2 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Hines has had a rushing touchdown in two games against the Jaguars, but did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.
  • Hines will go up against a Jaguars squad that allows 127.1 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 25th-ranked rush defense.
  • The Colts are up against the NFL's 30th-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (22 this season).

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Raiders, Hines racked up four yards on two carries.
  • He racked up 14 yards on four receptions.
  • During his last three games, Hines has rushed for 15 yards (5.0 per game) on five carries.
  • He also has six catches for 29 yards (9.7 per game) and one touchdown.

Hines' Indianapolis Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Nyheim Hines

56

11.6%

276

2

5

4.8%

4.9

Jonathan Taylor

317

65.9%

1,734

18

83

79.8%

5.5

Carson Wentz

54

11.2%

198

1

9

8.7%

3.7

Marlon Mack

28

5.8%

101

0

2

1.9%

3.6

Powered By Data Skrive