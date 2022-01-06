Pat Freiermuth Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Pittsburgh vs. Baltimore
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Pat Freiermuth Prop Bet Odds
Pat Freiermuth Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Freiermuth has racked up 444 yards on 54 receptions with seven touchdowns, averaging 27.8 yards per game, on 70 targets.
- Freiermuth has been the target of 11.3% (70 total) of his team's 620 passing attempts this season.
- Freiermuth (18 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 19.4% of his team's 93 red zone pass attempts.
- The Steelers, who rank 21st in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 61.9% of the time while opting for the ground attack 38.1% of the time.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Freiermuth's matchup with the Ravens.
Matchup vs. Baltimore
- Freiermuth racked up 26 receiving yards in his one career matchup against the Ravens, 11.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Freiermuth did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Ravens.
- This week Freiermuth will face the NFL's worst pass defense (296.4 yards allowed per game).
- The Ravens' defense is 30th in the NFL, conceding 1.9 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Browns, Freiermuth grabbed five passes for 22 yards while being targeted six times.
- Freiermuth's 10 targets have resulted in nine catches for 59 yards (19.7 ypg) over his last three games.
Freiermuth's Pittsburgh Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Pat Freiermuth
70
11.3%
54
444
7
18
19.4%
Diontae Johnson
159
25.6%
100
1110
8
19
20.4%
Chase Claypool
98
15.8%
54
823
1
11
11.8%
Najee Harris
90
14.5%
70
440
3
14
15.1%
Powered By Data Skrive