Pat Freiermuth Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Pittsburgh vs. Baltimore

There will be player props available for Pat Freiermuth before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Freiermuth's Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7-1) and the Baltimore Ravens (8-8) meet in a Week 18 matchup between AFC North foes at M&T Bank Stadium.

Pat Freiermuth Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Freiermuth has racked up 444 yards on 54 receptions with seven touchdowns, averaging 27.8 yards per game, on 70 targets.
  • Freiermuth has been the target of 11.3% (70 total) of his team's 620 passing attempts this season.
  • Freiermuth (18 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 19.4% of his team's 93 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Steelers, who rank 21st in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 61.9% of the time while opting for the ground attack 38.1% of the time.
Matchup vs. Baltimore

  • Freiermuth racked up 26 receiving yards in his one career matchup against the Ravens, 11.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Freiermuth did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Ravens.
  • This week Freiermuth will face the NFL's worst pass defense (296.4 yards allowed per game).
  • The Ravens' defense is 30th in the NFL, conceding 1.9 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Browns, Freiermuth grabbed five passes for 22 yards while being targeted six times.
  • Freiermuth's 10 targets have resulted in nine catches for 59 yards (19.7 ypg) over his last three games.

Freiermuth's Pittsburgh Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Pat Freiermuth

70

11.3%

54

444

7

18

19.4%

Diontae Johnson

159

25.6%

100

1110

8

19

20.4%

Chase Claypool

98

15.8%

54

823

1

11

11.8%

Najee Harris

90

14.5%

70

440

3

14

15.1%

Powered By Data Skrive