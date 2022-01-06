There will be player props available for Pat Freiermuth before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Freiermuth's Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7-1) and the Baltimore Ravens (8-8) meet in a Week 18 matchup between AFC North foes at M&T Bank Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Pat Freiermuth Prop Bet Odds

Pat Freiermuth Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Freiermuth has racked up 444 yards on 54 receptions with seven touchdowns, averaging 27.8 yards per game, on 70 targets.

Freiermuth has been the target of 11.3% (70 total) of his team's 620 passing attempts this season.

Freiermuth (18 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 19.4% of his team's 93 red zone pass attempts.

The Steelers, who rank 21st in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 61.9% of the time while opting for the ground attack 38.1% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Freiermuth's matchup with the Ravens.

Matchup vs. Baltimore

Freiermuth racked up 26 receiving yards in his one career matchup against the Ravens, 11.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Freiermuth did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Ravens.

This week Freiermuth will face the NFL's worst pass defense (296.4 yards allowed per game).

The Ravens' defense is 30th in the NFL, conceding 1.9 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Browns, Freiermuth grabbed five passes for 22 yards while being targeted six times.

Freiermuth's 10 targets have resulted in nine catches for 59 yards (19.7 ypg) over his last three games.

Freiermuth's Pittsburgh Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Pat Freiermuth 70 11.3% 54 444 7 18 19.4% Diontae Johnson 159 25.6% 100 1110 8 19 20.4% Chase Claypool 98 15.8% 54 823 1 11 11.8% Najee Harris 90 14.5% 70 440 3 14 15.1%

Powered By Data Skrive