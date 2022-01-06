In advance of Saturday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Quez Watkins and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN. Watkins' Philadelphia Eagles (9-7) and the Dallas Cowboys (11-5) meet in a Week 18 matchup between NFC East foes at Lincoln Financial Field.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Quez Watkins Prop Bet Odds

Quez Watkins Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Watkins has also contributed with 38 receptions for 563 yards. He's been targeted 55 times, producing 35.2 yards per game.

So far this season, 12.0% of the 460 passes thrown by his team have gone Watkins' way.

Watkins has seen the ball thrown his way seven times in the red zone this season, 12.1% of his team's 58 red zone pass attempts.

The Eagles have thrown the football in 47.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 52.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 12th in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Watkins' matchup with the Cowboys.

Matchup vs. Dallas

Watkins' 34.3 receiving yards per game in his three career matchups against the Cowboys are 1.8 more than his over/under for Saturday's game.

In three matchups versus the Cowboys, Watkins has not had a TD catch.

The 259.9 yards per game the Cowboys are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense.

The Cowboys' defense is seventh in the NFL, allowing 1.4 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Football Team, Watkins was targeted four times, picking up 15 yards on two receptions.

Watkins' seven catches over his last three outings have turned into 72 yards (24.0 ypg). He's been targeted nine times.

Watkins' Philadelphia Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Quez Watkins 55 12.0% 38 563 0 7 12.1% Devonta Smith 100 21.7% 61 875 5 8 13.8% Dallas Goedert 76 16.5% 56 830 4 6 10.3% Jalen Reagor 54 11.7% 31 280 2 5 8.6%

Powered By Data Skrive