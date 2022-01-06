Quez Watkins Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Philadelphia vs. Dallas
Quez Watkins Prop Bet Odds
Quez Watkins Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Watkins has also contributed with 38 receptions for 563 yards. He's been targeted 55 times, producing 35.2 yards per game.
- So far this season, 12.0% of the 460 passes thrown by his team have gone Watkins' way.
- Watkins has seen the ball thrown his way seven times in the red zone this season, 12.1% of his team's 58 red zone pass attempts.
- The Eagles have thrown the football in 47.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 52.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 12th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Dallas
- Watkins' 34.3 receiving yards per game in his three career matchups against the Cowboys are 1.8 more than his over/under for Saturday's game.
- In three matchups versus the Cowboys, Watkins has not had a TD catch.
- The 259.9 yards per game the Cowboys are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense.
- The Cowboys' defense is seventh in the NFL, allowing 1.4 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Football Team, Watkins was targeted four times, picking up 15 yards on two receptions.
- Watkins' seven catches over his last three outings have turned into 72 yards (24.0 ypg). He's been targeted nine times.
Watkins' Philadelphia Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Quez Watkins
55
12.0%
38
563
0
7
12.1%
Devonta Smith
100
21.7%
61
875
5
8
13.8%
Dallas Goedert
76
16.5%
56
830
4
6
10.3%
Jalen Reagor
54
11.7%
31
280
2
5
8.6%
