Rashaad Penny Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Seattle vs. Arizona

Rashaad Penny has player props available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on FOX. NFC West foes take the field in Week 18 when Penny and the Seattle Seahawks (6-10) meet the Arizona Cardinals (11-5) at State Farm Stadium.

Rashaad Penny Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Penny's team-high 559 rushing yards (34.9 per game) have come on 96 carries, with five touchdowns.
  • He's also added six catches for 48 yards (3.0 per game).
  • His team has rushed the ball 383 times this season, and he's handled 96 of those attempts (25.1%).
  • The Seahawks have called a pass in 55.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 17th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Arizona

  • Against the Cardinals, Penny's 18.5 rushing yards per game over his four career matchups are 47.0 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Penny has not rushed for a touchdown against the Cardinals.
  • Allowing 109.4 rushing yards per game, the Cardinals have the 11th-ranked run defense in the NFL.
  • Penny and the Seahawks will face off against the NFL's best defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (eight).

Recent Performances

  • Against the Lions last week, Penny rushed 25 times for 170 yards (6.8 yards per carry) and scored two touchdowns.
  • He also caught two passes for 15 yards.
  • Penny has 344 yards on 53 carries (114.7 ypg) with three rushing touchdowns over his last three games.

Penny's Seattle Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Rashaad Penny

96

25.1%

559

5

13

24.1%

5.8

Alex Collins

108

28.2%

411

2

13

24.1%

3.8

Chris Carson

54

14.1%

232

3

7

13.0%

4.3

Russell Wilson

39

10.2%

178

1

6

11.1%

4.6

