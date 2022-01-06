Rashaad Penny Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Seattle vs. Arizona
Rashaad Penny Prop Bet Odds
Rashaad Penny Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Penny's team-high 559 rushing yards (34.9 per game) have come on 96 carries, with five touchdowns.
- He's also added six catches for 48 yards (3.0 per game).
- His team has rushed the ball 383 times this season, and he's handled 96 of those attempts (25.1%).
- The Seahawks have called a pass in 55.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 17th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Arizona
- Against the Cardinals, Penny's 18.5 rushing yards per game over his four career matchups are 47.0 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Penny has not rushed for a touchdown against the Cardinals.
- Allowing 109.4 rushing yards per game, the Cardinals have the 11th-ranked run defense in the NFL.
- Penny and the Seahawks will face off against the NFL's best defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (eight).
Recent Performances
- Against the Lions last week, Penny rushed 25 times for 170 yards (6.8 yards per carry) and scored two touchdowns.
- He also caught two passes for 15 yards.
- Penny has 344 yards on 53 carries (114.7 ypg) with three rushing touchdowns over his last three games.
Penny's Seattle Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Rashaad Penny
96
25.1%
559
5
13
24.1%
5.8
Alex Collins
108
28.2%
411
2
13
24.1%
3.8
Chris Carson
54
14.1%
232
3
7
13.0%
4.3
Russell Wilson
39
10.2%
178
1
6
11.1%
4.6
