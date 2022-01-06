Rashaad Penny has player props available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on FOX. NFC West foes take the field in Week 18 when Penny and the Seattle Seahawks (6-10) meet the Arizona Cardinals (11-5) at State Farm Stadium.

Rashaad Penny Prop Bet Odds

Rashaad Penny Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Penny's team-high 559 rushing yards (34.9 per game) have come on 96 carries, with five touchdowns.

He's also added six catches for 48 yards (3.0 per game).

His team has rushed the ball 383 times this season, and he's handled 96 of those attempts (25.1%).

The Seahawks have called a pass in 55.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 17th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Arizona

Against the Cardinals, Penny's 18.5 rushing yards per game over his four career matchups are 47.0 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Penny has not rushed for a touchdown against the Cardinals.

Allowing 109.4 rushing yards per game, the Cardinals have the 11th-ranked run defense in the NFL.

Penny and the Seahawks will face off against the NFL's best defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (eight).

Recent Performances

Against the Lions last week, Penny rushed 25 times for 170 yards (6.8 yards per carry) and scored two touchdowns.

He also caught two passes for 15 yards.

Penny has 344 yards on 53 carries (114.7 ypg) with three rushing touchdowns over his last three games.

Penny's Seattle Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Rashaad Penny 96 25.1% 559 5 13 24.1% 5.8 Alex Collins 108 28.2% 411 2 13 24.1% 3.8 Chris Carson 54 14.1% 232 3 7 13.0% 4.3 Russell Wilson 39 10.2% 178 1 6 11.1% 4.6

