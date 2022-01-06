Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Rex Burkhead and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on CBS. AFC South opponents play in Week 18 when Burkhead and the Houston Texans (4-12) meet the Tennessee Titans (11-5) at NRG Stadium.

Rex Burkhead Prop Bet Odds

Rex Burkhead Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Burkhead has a team-high 403 rushing yards (25.2 per game) and three touchdowns.

He also has 144 receiving yards (9.0 per game) on 22 catches.

He has handled 110, or 27.6%, of his team's 399 rushing attempts this season.

The Texans have run 56.2% passing plays and 43.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 30th in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Tennessee

Burkhead has averaged 14.7 rushing yards per game in his three career matchups against the Titans, 34.8 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

In three games against the Titans Burkhead has not run for a touchdown.

Note: Burkhead's stats vs. Titans date back to 2016.

The Titans allow 85.9 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's second-ranked rush defense.

This season the Titans have conceded 14 rushing TDs. They are ranked 12th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Last week against the 49ers, Burkhead picked up 47 yards on 16 carries.

He tacked on 32 yards on six receptions.

Burkhead has 237 yards on 54 carries (79.0 ypg) with two rushing touchdowns over his last three games.

He's also tacked on nine catches for 38 yards.

Burkhead's Houston Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Rex Burkhead 110 27.6% 403 3 14 28.6% 3.7 David Johnson 62 15.5% 200 0 7 14.3% 3.2 Royce Freeman 56 - 169 0 6 - 3.0 Tyrod Taylor 19 4.8% 151 3 4 8.2% 7.9

