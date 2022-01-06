Rex Burkhead Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Houston vs. Tennessee
Rex Burkhead Prop Bet Odds
Rex Burkhead Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Burkhead has a team-high 403 rushing yards (25.2 per game) and three touchdowns.
- He also has 144 receiving yards (9.0 per game) on 22 catches.
- He has handled 110, or 27.6%, of his team's 399 rushing attempts this season.
- The Texans have run 56.2% passing plays and 43.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 30th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Tennessee
- Burkhead has averaged 14.7 rushing yards per game in his three career matchups against the Titans, 34.8 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- In three games against the Titans Burkhead has not run for a touchdown.
- Note: Burkhead's stats vs. Titans date back to 2016.
- The Titans allow 85.9 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's second-ranked rush defense.
- This season the Titans have conceded 14 rushing TDs. They are ranked 12th in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- Last week against the 49ers, Burkhead picked up 47 yards on 16 carries.
- He tacked on 32 yards on six receptions.
- Burkhead has 237 yards on 54 carries (79.0 ypg) with two rushing touchdowns over his last three games.
- He's also tacked on nine catches for 38 yards.
Burkhead's Houston Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Rex Burkhead
110
27.6%
403
3
14
28.6%
3.7
David Johnson
62
15.5%
200
0
7
14.3%
3.2
Royce Freeman
56
-
169
0
6
-
3.0
Tyrod Taylor
19
4.8%
151
3
4
8.2%
7.9
