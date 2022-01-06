In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Rhamondre Stevenson for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. AFC East foes square off in Week 18 when Stevenson and the New England Patriots (10-6) meet the Miami Dolphins (8-8) at Hard Rock Stadium.

Rhamondre Stevenson Prop Bet Odds

Rhamondre Stevenson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

So far this year Stevenson has run for 572 yards on 129 carries (35.8 ypg), with five rushing touchdowns.

He's also caught 13 passes for 121 yards (7.6 per game).

His team has run the ball 462 times this season, and he's handled 129 of those attempts (27.9%).

The Patriots have thrown the football in 52.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 47.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks eighth in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Miami

Stevenson notched two rushing yards in his single career matchup against the Dolphins, 46.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Stevenson did not have a touchdown run in that outing against the Dolphins.

In terms of defending against the run, the Dolphins are 10th in the NFL, giving up 108.3 yards per game.

The Patriots are up against the NFL's 12th-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (14 this year).

Recent Performances

In last week's contest against the Jaguars, Stevenson carried the ball 19 times for 107 yards (5.6 yards per attempt) and scored two touchdowns.

Over his last three outings, Stevenson has rushed for 143 yards (47.7 per game) on 29 carries with two touchdowns.

Stevenson's New England Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Rhamondre Stevenson 129 27.9% 572 5 23 26.1% 4.4 Damien Harris 191 41.3% 892 14 40 45.5% 4.7 Brandon Bolden 37 8.0% 180 0 7 8.0% 4.9 Mac Jones 41 8.9% 125 0 7 8.0% 3.0

