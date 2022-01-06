Skip to main content
Rhamondre Stevenson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - New England vs. Miami

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Rhamondre Stevenson for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. AFC East foes square off in Week 18 when Stevenson and the New England Patriots (10-6) meet the Miami Dolphins (8-8) at Hard Rock Stadium.

Rhamondre Stevenson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • So far this year Stevenson has run for 572 yards on 129 carries (35.8 ypg), with five rushing touchdowns.
  • He's also caught 13 passes for 121 yards (7.6 per game).
  • His team has run the ball 462 times this season, and he's handled 129 of those attempts (27.9%).
  • The Patriots have thrown the football in 52.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 47.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks eighth in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Miami

  • Stevenson notched two rushing yards in his single career matchup against the Dolphins, 46.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Stevenson did not have a touchdown run in that outing against the Dolphins.
  • In terms of defending against the run, the Dolphins are 10th in the NFL, giving up 108.3 yards per game.
  • The Patriots are up against the NFL's 12th-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (14 this year).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's contest against the Jaguars, Stevenson carried the ball 19 times for 107 yards (5.6 yards per attempt) and scored two touchdowns.
  • Over his last three outings, Stevenson has rushed for 143 yards (47.7 per game) on 29 carries with two touchdowns.

Stevenson's New England Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Rhamondre Stevenson

129

27.9%

572

5

23

26.1%

4.4

Damien Harris

191

41.3%

892

14

40

45.5%

4.7

Brandon Bolden

37

8.0%

180

0

7

8.0%

4.9

Mac Jones

41

8.9%

125

0

7

8.0%

3.0

