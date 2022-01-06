Rhamondre Stevenson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - New England vs. Miami
Rhamondre Stevenson Prop Bet Odds
Rhamondre Stevenson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- So far this year Stevenson has run for 572 yards on 129 carries (35.8 ypg), with five rushing touchdowns.
- He's also caught 13 passes for 121 yards (7.6 per game).
- His team has run the ball 462 times this season, and he's handled 129 of those attempts (27.9%).
- The Patriots have thrown the football in 52.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 47.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks eighth in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Miami
- Stevenson notched two rushing yards in his single career matchup against the Dolphins, 46.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Stevenson did not have a touchdown run in that outing against the Dolphins.
- In terms of defending against the run, the Dolphins are 10th in the NFL, giving up 108.3 yards per game.
- The Patriots are up against the NFL's 12th-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (14 this year).
Recent Performances
- In last week's contest against the Jaguars, Stevenson carried the ball 19 times for 107 yards (5.6 yards per attempt) and scored two touchdowns.
- Over his last three outings, Stevenson has rushed for 143 yards (47.7 per game) on 29 carries with two touchdowns.
Stevenson's New England Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Rhamondre Stevenson
129
27.9%
572
5
23
26.1%
4.4
Damien Harris
191
41.3%
892
14
40
45.5%
4.7
Brandon Bolden
37
8.0%
180
0
7
8.0%
4.9
Mac Jones
41
8.9%
125
0
7
8.0%
3.0
