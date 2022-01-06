Rob Gronkowski Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Tampa Bay vs. Carolina
Rob Gronkowski Prop Bet Odds
Rob Gronkowski Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Gronkowski's stat line this year features 48 grabs for 665 yards and six touchdowns. He averages 41.6 yards per game, and has been targeted 79 times.
- Gronkowski has been the target of 11.4% (79 total) of his team's 692 passing attempts this season.
- With 11 targets in the red zone this season, Gronkowski has been on the receiving end of 9.5% of his team's 116 red zone pass attempts.
- The Buccaneers have run 65.5% passing plays and 34.5% rushing plays this season. They rank second in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Carolina
- Gronkowski has averaged 38.5 receiving yards per game in his four career matchups against the Panthers, 18.0 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- In four matchups, Gronkowski has had a touchdown catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest versus the Panthers.
- Note: Gronkowski's stats vs. Panthers date back to 2016.
- The 202.1 yards per game the Panthers are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's second-ranked pass defense.
- The Panthers have conceded 23 passing TDs this year (1.4 per game), ranking them 10th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Jets, Gronkowski was targeted 10 times and recorded seven catches for 115 yards (16.4 yards per catch).
- In his last three games, Gronkowski's 10 receptions (on 23 targets) have led to 167 receiving yards (55.7 per game).
Gronkowski's Tampa Bay Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Rob Gronkowski
79
11.4%
48
665
6
11
9.5%
Chris Godwin
127
18.4%
98
1103
5
25
21.6%
Mike Evans
107
15.5%
68
946
12
17
14.7%
Antonio Brown
62
9.0%
42
545
4
3
2.6%
