In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Rob Gronkowski and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:25 PM ET on CBS. Gronkowski's Tampa Bay Buccaneers (12-4) and the Carolina Panthers (5-11) square off in a Week 18 matchup between NFC South rivals at Raymond James Stadium.

Rob Gronkowski Prop Bet Odds

Rob Gronkowski Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Gronkowski's stat line this year features 48 grabs for 665 yards and six touchdowns. He averages 41.6 yards per game, and has been targeted 79 times.

Gronkowski has been the target of 11.4% (79 total) of his team's 692 passing attempts this season.

With 11 targets in the red zone this season, Gronkowski has been on the receiving end of 9.5% of his team's 116 red zone pass attempts.

The Buccaneers have run 65.5% passing plays and 34.5% rushing plays this season. They rank second in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Carolina

Gronkowski has averaged 38.5 receiving yards per game in his four career matchups against the Panthers, 18.0 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

In four matchups, Gronkowski has had a touchdown catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest versus the Panthers.

Note: Gronkowski's stats vs. Panthers date back to 2016.

The 202.1 yards per game the Panthers are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's second-ranked pass defense.

The Panthers have conceded 23 passing TDs this year (1.4 per game), ranking them 10th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Jets, Gronkowski was targeted 10 times and recorded seven catches for 115 yards (16.4 yards per catch).

In his last three games, Gronkowski's 10 receptions (on 23 targets) have led to 167 receiving yards (55.7 per game).

Gronkowski's Tampa Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Rob Gronkowski 79 11.4% 48 665 6 11 9.5% Chris Godwin 127 18.4% 98 1103 5 25 21.6% Mike Evans 107 15.5% 68 946 12 17 14.7% Antonio Brown 62 9.0% 42 545 4 3 2.6%

Powered By Data Skrive