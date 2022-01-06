Robby Anderson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Carolina vs. Tampa Bay
Robby Anderson Prop Bet Odds
Robby Anderson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Anderson has hauled in 46 passes for 469 yards and four touchdowns this season. He has been targeted 101 times, and averages 29.3 yards per game.
- So far this season, 18.2% of the 556 passes thrown by his team have gone Anderson's way.
- Anderson (seven red zone targets) has been the recipient of 14.6% of his team's 48 red zone pass attempts.
- The Panthers, who rank 29th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 56.4% of the time while running the ball 43.6% of the time.
Matchup vs. Tampa Bay
- In his four matchups against the Buccaneers, Anderson's 68.2 receiving yards average is 28.7 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (39.5).
- Anderson has caught a touchdown pass versus the Buccaneers once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- The Buccaneers are allowing 258.0 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense.
- At 1.5 passing TDs conceded per game, the Buccaneers defense is ranked 15th in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Saints, Anderson grabbed two passes for 10 yards while being targeted two times.
- Anderson has 97 receiving yards on 10 catches (20 targets) over his last three outings, averaging 32.3 yards per game.
Anderson's Carolina Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Robby Anderson
101
18.2%
46
469
4
7
14.6%
D.J. Moore
153
27.5%
86
1070
4
12
25.0%
Christian McCaffrey
41
7.4%
37
343
1
2
4.2%
Brandon Zylstra
23
4.1%
18
250
1
2
4.2%
