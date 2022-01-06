Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Robby Anderson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Carolina vs. Tampa Bay

Sportsbooks have posted player prop bets for Robby Anderson ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on CBS. Anderson's Carolina Panthers (5-11) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (12-4) meet in a Week 18 matchup between NFC South opponents at Raymond James Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Robby Anderson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Anderson has hauled in 46 passes for 469 yards and four touchdowns this season. He has been targeted 101 times, and averages 29.3 yards per game.
  • So far this season, 18.2% of the 556 passes thrown by his team have gone Anderson's way.
  • Anderson (seven red zone targets) has been the recipient of 14.6% of his team's 48 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Panthers, who rank 29th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 56.4% of the time while running the ball 43.6% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Anderson's matchup with the Buccaneers.

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

  • In his four matchups against the Buccaneers, Anderson's 68.2 receiving yards average is 28.7 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (39.5).
  • Anderson has caught a touchdown pass versus the Buccaneers once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • The Buccaneers are allowing 258.0 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense.
  • At 1.5 passing TDs conceded per game, the Buccaneers defense is ranked 15th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Saints, Anderson grabbed two passes for 10 yards while being targeted two times.
  • Anderson has 97 receiving yards on 10 catches (20 targets) over his last three outings, averaging 32.3 yards per game.

Anderson's Carolina Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Robby Anderson

101

18.2%

46

469

4

7

14.6%

D.J. Moore

153

27.5%

86

1070

4

12

25.0%

Christian McCaffrey

41

7.4%

37

343

1

2

4.2%

Brandon Zylstra

23

4.1%

18

250

1

2

4.2%

Powered By Data Skrive