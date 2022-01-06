Sportsbooks have posted player prop bets for Robby Anderson ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on CBS. Anderson's Carolina Panthers (5-11) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (12-4) meet in a Week 18 matchup between NFC South opponents at Raymond James Stadium.

Robby Anderson Prop Bet Odds

Robby Anderson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Anderson has hauled in 46 passes for 469 yards and four touchdowns this season. He has been targeted 101 times, and averages 29.3 yards per game.

So far this season, 18.2% of the 556 passes thrown by his team have gone Anderson's way.

Anderson (seven red zone targets) has been the recipient of 14.6% of his team's 48 red zone pass attempts.

The Panthers, who rank 29th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 56.4% of the time while running the ball 43.6% of the time.

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

In his four matchups against the Buccaneers, Anderson's 68.2 receiving yards average is 28.7 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (39.5).

Anderson has caught a touchdown pass versus the Buccaneers once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.

The Buccaneers are allowing 258.0 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense.

At 1.5 passing TDs conceded per game, the Buccaneers defense is ranked 15th in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Saints, Anderson grabbed two passes for 10 yards while being targeted two times.

Anderson has 97 receiving yards on 10 catches (20 targets) over his last three outings, averaging 32.3 yards per game.

Anderson's Carolina Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Robby Anderson 101 18.2% 46 469 4 7 14.6% D.J. Moore 153 27.5% 86 1070 4 12 25.0% Christian McCaffrey 41 7.4% 37 343 1 2 4.2% Brandon Zylstra 23 4.1% 18 250 1 2 4.2%

