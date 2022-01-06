Before placing any bets on Ronald Jones II's player prop betting options for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. NFC South opponents take the field in Week 18 when Jones and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (12-4) meet the Carolina Panthers (5-11) at Raymond James Stadium.

Ronald Jones II Prop Bet Odds

Ronald Jones II Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

So far this year Jones has rushed for 428 yards on 101 carries (26.8 ypg), with four rushing touchdowns.

And he has tacked on 10 catches for 64 yards (4.0 per game).

He has handled 101, or 27.7%, of his team's 365 rushing attempts this season.

The Buccaneers, who rank second in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 65.5% of the time while opting for the ground attack 34.5% of the time.

Matchup vs. Carolina

Against the Panthers, Jones' 43 rushing yards per game over his seven career matchups are 5.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Jones has had a rushing touchdown in four games versus the Panthers, but did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.

Jones will go up against a Panthers squad that allows 115.6 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 20th-ranked rush defense.

Jones and the Buccaneers will face off against the NFL's 12th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (14).

Recent Performances

Against the Jets last week, Jones rushed 10 times for 26 yards.

Over his last three games, Jones has run for 154 yards on 38 carries (51.3 ypg), with one rushing touchdown.

Jones' Tampa Bay Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Ronald Jones II 101 27.7% 428 4 13 18.8% 4.2 Leonard Fournette 180 49.3% 812 8 40 58.0% 4.5 Ke'Shawn Vaughn 26 7.1% 151 1 3 4.3% 5.8 Le'Veon Bell 36 - 87 2 6 - 2.4

