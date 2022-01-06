Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Ronald Jones II Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Tampa Bay vs. Carolina

Before placing any bets on Ronald Jones II's player prop betting options for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. NFC South opponents take the field in Week 18 when Jones and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (12-4) meet the Carolina Panthers (5-11) at Raymond James Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Ronald Jones II Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • So far this year Jones has rushed for 428 yards on 101 carries (26.8 ypg), with four rushing touchdowns.
  • And he has tacked on 10 catches for 64 yards (4.0 per game).
  • He has handled 101, or 27.7%, of his team's 365 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Buccaneers, who rank second in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 65.5% of the time while opting for the ground attack 34.5% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Jones' matchup with the Panthers.

Matchup vs. Carolina

  • Against the Panthers, Jones' 43 rushing yards per game over his seven career matchups are 5.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Jones has had a rushing touchdown in four games versus the Panthers, but did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.
  • Jones will go up against a Panthers squad that allows 115.6 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 20th-ranked rush defense.
  • Jones and the Buccaneers will face off against the NFL's 12th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (14).

Recent Performances

  • Against the Jets last week, Jones rushed 10 times for 26 yards.
  • Over his last three games, Jones has run for 154 yards on 38 carries (51.3 ypg), with one rushing touchdown.

Jones' Tampa Bay Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Ronald Jones II

101

27.7%

428

4

13

18.8%

4.2

Leonard Fournette

180

49.3%

812

8

40

58.0%

4.5

Ke'Shawn Vaughn

26

7.1%

151

1

3

4.3%

5.8

Le'Veon Bell

36

-

87

2

6

-

2.4

Powered By Data Skrive