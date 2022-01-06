Before placing any bets on Russell Gage's player prop bet markets for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Gage and the Atlanta Falcons (7-9) ready for an NFC South matchup in Week 18 with the New Orleans Saints (8-8) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Russell Gage Prop Bet Odds

Russell Gage Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Gage has 57 catches on 81 targets for 644 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 40.3 yards per game.

Gage has been the target of 81 of his team's 540 passing attempts this season, or 15.0% of the target share.

With 10 targets in the red zone this season, Gage has been on the receiving end of 13.2% of his team's 76 red zone pass attempts.

The Falcons have thrown the football in 58.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 41.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 27th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. New Orleans

In his seven matchups against the Saints, Gage's 35.4 receiving yards average is 18.1 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (53.5).

Gage, in seven matchups, had a touchdown catch twice. But he did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.

The 244.7 yards per game the Saints are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense.

At 1.2 passing TDs conceded per game, the Saints defense is ranked third in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Gage put together a 50-yard performance against the Bills last week on three catches (16.7 yards per reception) while being targeted five times.

Gage has 15 receptions (on 22 targets) for 180 yards and one touchdown over his last three games, averaging 60.0 yards per game.

Gage's Atlanta Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Russell Gage 81 15.0% 57 644 3 10 13.2% Kyle Pitts 105 19.4% 66 1018 1 13 17.1% Cordarrelle Patterson 68 12.6% 51 547 5 12 15.8% Olamide Zaccheaus 50 9.3% 28 359 3 8 10.5%

