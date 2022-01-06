Skip to main content
Russell Gage Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Atlanta vs. New Orleans

Before placing any bets on Russell Gage's player prop bet markets for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Gage and the Atlanta Falcons (7-9) ready for an NFC South matchup in Week 18 with the New Orleans Saints (8-8) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Russell Gage Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Gage has 57 catches on 81 targets for 644 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 40.3 yards per game.
  • Gage has been the target of 81 of his team's 540 passing attempts this season, or 15.0% of the target share.
  • With 10 targets in the red zone this season, Gage has been on the receiving end of 13.2% of his team's 76 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Falcons have thrown the football in 58.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 41.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 27th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. New Orleans

  • In his seven matchups against the Saints, Gage's 35.4 receiving yards average is 18.1 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (53.5).
  • Gage, in seven matchups, had a touchdown catch twice. But he did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.
  • The 244.7 yards per game the Saints are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense.
  • At 1.2 passing TDs conceded per game, the Saints defense is ranked third in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Gage put together a 50-yard performance against the Bills last week on three catches (16.7 yards per reception) while being targeted five times.
  • Gage has 15 receptions (on 22 targets) for 180 yards and one touchdown over his last three games, averaging 60.0 yards per game.

Gage's Atlanta Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Russell Gage

81

15.0%

57

644

3

10

13.2%

Kyle Pitts

105

19.4%

66

1018

1

13

17.1%

Cordarrelle Patterson

68

12.6%

51

547

5

12

15.8%

Olamide Zaccheaus

50

9.3%

28

359

3

8

10.5%

