Russell Gage Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Atlanta vs. New Orleans
Russell Gage Prop Bet Odds
Russell Gage Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Gage has 57 catches on 81 targets for 644 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 40.3 yards per game.
- Gage has been the target of 81 of his team's 540 passing attempts this season, or 15.0% of the target share.
- With 10 targets in the red zone this season, Gage has been on the receiving end of 13.2% of his team's 76 red zone pass attempts.
- The Falcons have thrown the football in 58.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 41.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 27th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. New Orleans
- In his seven matchups against the Saints, Gage's 35.4 receiving yards average is 18.1 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (53.5).
- Gage, in seven matchups, had a touchdown catch twice. But he did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.
- The 244.7 yards per game the Saints are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense.
- At 1.2 passing TDs conceded per game, the Saints defense is ranked third in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Gage put together a 50-yard performance against the Bills last week on three catches (16.7 yards per reception) while being targeted five times.
- Gage has 15 receptions (on 22 targets) for 180 yards and one touchdown over his last three games, averaging 60.0 yards per game.
Gage's Atlanta Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Russell Gage
81
15.0%
57
644
3
10
13.2%
Kyle Pitts
105
19.4%
66
1018
1
13
17.1%
Cordarrelle Patterson
68
12.6%
51
547
5
12
15.8%
Olamide Zaccheaus
50
9.3%
28
359
3
8
10.5%
