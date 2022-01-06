Skip to main content
Russell Wilson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Seattle vs. Arizona

There will be player props available for Russell Wilson ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. NFC West foes play in Week 18 when Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks (6-10) meet the Arizona Cardinals (11-5) at State Farm Stadium.

Russell Wilson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This year Wilson has collected 2,875 passing yards (179.7 per game) while going 244-for-374 (65.2% completion percentage) and throwing 22 touchdowns and five interceptions.
  • He also has 178 rushing yards on 39 carries with one touchdown, averaging 11.1 yards per game.
  • The Seahawks have run 55.0% passing plays and 45.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 17th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Wilson has attempted 40 of his 374 passes in the red zone, accounting for 38.5% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Arizona

  • In 11 matchups against the Cardinals, Wilson averaged 232.6 passing yards per game, 8.9 yards fewer than his over/under for Sunday.
  • Wilson threw a touchdown pass eight times and multiple TDs in five of those outings against the Cardinals.
  • Note: Wilson's stats vs. Cardinals date back to 2016.
  • The 227.1 yards per game the Cardinals are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense.
  • With 27 passing TDs conceded this season, the Cardinals defense is ranked 21st in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Lions, Wilson racked up 236 yards while completing 69.0% of his passes, while tossing four touchdowns.
  • Wilson tacked on 24 yards on six carries, averaging four yards per carry.
  • Wilson has thrown for 573 yards (191.0 ypg) to lead Seattle, completing 60.9% of his passes and recording six touchdown passes and one interception over his last three appearances.
  • He also has 37 rushing yards on eight carries, averaging 12.3 yards per game on the ground.

Wilson's Seattle Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Tyler Lockett

102

21.7%

68

1077

6

6

12.0%

D.K. Metcalf

118

25.2%

70

909

12

18

36.0%

Gerald Everett

60

12.8%

47

458

4

7

14.0%

