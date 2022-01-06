There will be player props available for Russell Wilson ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. NFC West foes play in Week 18 when Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks (6-10) meet the Arizona Cardinals (11-5) at State Farm Stadium.

Russell Wilson Prop Bet Odds

Russell Wilson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This year Wilson has collected 2,875 passing yards (179.7 per game) while going 244-for-374 (65.2% completion percentage) and throwing 22 touchdowns and five interceptions.

He also has 178 rushing yards on 39 carries with one touchdown, averaging 11.1 yards per game.

The Seahawks have run 55.0% passing plays and 45.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 17th in the NFL in scoring.

Wilson has attempted 40 of his 374 passes in the red zone, accounting for 38.5% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. Arizona

In 11 matchups against the Cardinals, Wilson averaged 232.6 passing yards per game, 8.9 yards fewer than his over/under for Sunday.

Wilson threw a touchdown pass eight times and multiple TDs in five of those outings against the Cardinals.

Note: Wilson's stats vs. Cardinals date back to 2016.

The 227.1 yards per game the Cardinals are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense.

With 27 passing TDs conceded this season, the Cardinals defense is ranked 21st in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Lions, Wilson racked up 236 yards while completing 69.0% of his passes, while tossing four touchdowns.

Wilson tacked on 24 yards on six carries, averaging four yards per carry.

Wilson has thrown for 573 yards (191.0 ypg) to lead Seattle, completing 60.9% of his passes and recording six touchdown passes and one interception over his last three appearances.

He also has 37 rushing yards on eight carries, averaging 12.3 yards per game on the ground.

Wilson's Seattle Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tyler Lockett 102 21.7% 68 1077 6 6 12.0% D.K. Metcalf 118 25.2% 70 909 12 18 36.0% Gerald Everett 60 12.8% 47 458 4 7 14.0%

