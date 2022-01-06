Russell Wilson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Seattle vs. Arizona
Russell Wilson Prop Bet Odds
Russell Wilson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This year Wilson has collected 2,875 passing yards (179.7 per game) while going 244-for-374 (65.2% completion percentage) and throwing 22 touchdowns and five interceptions.
- He also has 178 rushing yards on 39 carries with one touchdown, averaging 11.1 yards per game.
- The Seahawks have run 55.0% passing plays and 45.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 17th in the NFL in scoring.
- Wilson has attempted 40 of his 374 passes in the red zone, accounting for 38.5% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Arizona
- In 11 matchups against the Cardinals, Wilson averaged 232.6 passing yards per game, 8.9 yards fewer than his over/under for Sunday.
- Wilson threw a touchdown pass eight times and multiple TDs in five of those outings against the Cardinals.
- Note: Wilson's stats vs. Cardinals date back to 2016.
- The 227.1 yards per game the Cardinals are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense.
- With 27 passing TDs conceded this season, the Cardinals defense is ranked 21st in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Lions, Wilson racked up 236 yards while completing 69.0% of his passes, while tossing four touchdowns.
- Wilson tacked on 24 yards on six carries, averaging four yards per carry.
- Wilson has thrown for 573 yards (191.0 ypg) to lead Seattle, completing 60.9% of his passes and recording six touchdown passes and one interception over his last three appearances.
- He also has 37 rushing yards on eight carries, averaging 12.3 yards per game on the ground.
Wilson's Seattle Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Tyler Lockett
102
21.7%
68
1077
6
6
12.0%
D.K. Metcalf
118
25.2%
70
909
12
18
36.0%
Gerald Everett
60
12.8%
47
458
4
7
14.0%
