Ryan Tannehill has player props available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. AFC South foes square off in Week 18 when Tannehill and the Tennessee Titans (11-5) meet the Houston Texans (4-12) at NRG Stadium.

Ryan Tannehill Prop Bet Odds

Ryan Tannehill Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Tannehill leads Tennessee with 3,447 passing yards (215.4 per game) and has a 66.9% completion percentage this year (334-of-499) while throwing 17 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

He also adds 272 rushing yards (17.0 ypg) on 53 carries while scoring seven touchdowns on the ground.

The Titans have run 49.2% passing plays and 50.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 15th in the NFL in scoring.

Tannehill accounts for 48.0% of his team's red zone plays, with 73 of his 499 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Matchup vs. Houston

In six matchups against the Texans, Tannehill averaged 230.3 passing yards per game, 1.2 yards below his over/under for Sunday.

Tannehill threw a touchdown pass five times and multiple TDS three times over three of those games against the Texans.

Note: Tannehill's stats vs. Texans date back to 2016.

The Texans have the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 253.4 yards per game through the air.

The Texans have conceded 23 passing TDs this season (1.4 per game), ranking them 10th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Tannehill put together a 120-yard performance against the Dolphins last week, completing 72.2% of his passes and throwing for two touchdowns.

Tannehill has put up 482 passing yards (160.7 ypg) on 58-of-79 with three touchdowns against one interception over his last three games.

He's also figured in the ground game, with 47 rushing yards (15.7 ypg) on 12 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Tannehill's Tennessee Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % A.J. Brown 99 19.7% 59 801 4 10 13.5% Nick Westbrook-Ikhine 52 10.3% 34 398 3 9 12.2% Julio Jones 39 7.8% 26 376 0 5 6.8%

