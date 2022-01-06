Skip to main content
Ryan Tannehill Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Tennessee vs. Houston

Ryan Tannehill has player props available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. AFC South foes square off in Week 18 when Tannehill and the Tennessee Titans (11-5) meet the Houston Texans (4-12) at NRG Stadium.

Ryan Tannehill Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Tannehill leads Tennessee with 3,447 passing yards (215.4 per game) and has a 66.9% completion percentage this year (334-of-499) while throwing 17 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.
  • He also adds 272 rushing yards (17.0 ypg) on 53 carries while scoring seven touchdowns on the ground.
  • The Titans have run 49.2% passing plays and 50.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 15th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Tannehill accounts for 48.0% of his team's red zone plays, with 73 of his 499 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Matchup vs. Houston

  • In six matchups against the Texans, Tannehill averaged 230.3 passing yards per game, 1.2 yards below his over/under for Sunday.
  • Tannehill threw a touchdown pass five times and multiple TDS three times over three of those games against the Texans.
  • Note: Tannehill's stats vs. Texans date back to 2016.
  • The Texans have the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 253.4 yards per game through the air.
  • The Texans have conceded 23 passing TDs this season (1.4 per game), ranking them 10th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Tannehill put together a 120-yard performance against the Dolphins last week, completing 72.2% of his passes and throwing for two touchdowns.
  • Tannehill has put up 482 passing yards (160.7 ypg) on 58-of-79 with three touchdowns against one interception over his last three games.
  • He's also figured in the ground game, with 47 rushing yards (15.7 ypg) on 12 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Tannehill's Tennessee Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

A.J. Brown

99

19.7%

59

801

4

10

13.5%

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine

52

10.3%

34

398

3

9

12.2%

Julio Jones

39

7.8%

26

376

0

5

6.8%

