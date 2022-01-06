Ryan Tannehill Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Tennessee vs. Houston
Ryan Tannehill Prop Bet Odds
Ryan Tannehill Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Tannehill leads Tennessee with 3,447 passing yards (215.4 per game) and has a 66.9% completion percentage this year (334-of-499) while throwing 17 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.
- He also adds 272 rushing yards (17.0 ypg) on 53 carries while scoring seven touchdowns on the ground.
- The Titans have run 49.2% passing plays and 50.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 15th in the NFL in scoring.
- Tannehill accounts for 48.0% of his team's red zone plays, with 73 of his 499 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Matchup vs. Houston
- In six matchups against the Texans, Tannehill averaged 230.3 passing yards per game, 1.2 yards below his over/under for Sunday.
- Tannehill threw a touchdown pass five times and multiple TDS three times over three of those games against the Texans.
- Note: Tannehill's stats vs. Texans date back to 2016.
- The Texans have the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 253.4 yards per game through the air.
- The Texans have conceded 23 passing TDs this season (1.4 per game), ranking them 10th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Tannehill put together a 120-yard performance against the Dolphins last week, completing 72.2% of his passes and throwing for two touchdowns.
- Tannehill has put up 482 passing yards (160.7 ypg) on 58-of-79 with three touchdowns against one interception over his last three games.
- He's also figured in the ground game, with 47 rushing yards (15.7 ypg) on 12 carries with one rushing touchdown.
Tannehill's Tennessee Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
A.J. Brown
99
19.7%
59
801
4
10
13.5%
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
52
10.3%
34
398
3
9
12.2%
Julio Jones
39
7.8%
26
376
0
5
6.8%
