Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Sam Darnold and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:25 PM ET on CBS. NFC South opponents take the field in Week 18 when Darnold and the Carolina Panthers (5-11) meet the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (12-4) at Raymond James Stadium.

Sam Darnold Prop Bet Odds

Sam Darnold Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Darnold has thrown for 2,308 yards (144.3 ypg) to lead Carolina, completing 58.8% of his passes and tossing seven touchdown passes and 12 interceptions this season.

He's also contributed in the ground game, with 203 rushing yards (12.7 ypg) on 40 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

The Panthers have called a pass in 56.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 43.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 29th in the NFL in points scored.

Darnold accounts for 31.0% of his team's red zone plays, with 35 of his 364 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

Darnold's 190 passing yards in one matchup against the Buccaneers are 13.5 less than yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Darnold did not throw a touchdown pass in that outing against the Buccaneers.

The 258.0 yards per game the Buccaneers are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense.

With 24 passing TDs conceded this year, the Buccaneers defense is ranked 15th in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Saints, Darnold racked up 132 yards while completing 65.4% of his passes with one interception.

Darnold has racked up 322 passing yards (107.3 per game) and has a 55.2% completion percentage (32-for-58) over his last three appearances, tossing zero touchdowns and one interception.

Darnold's Carolina Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % D.J. Moore 153 27.5% 86 1070 4 12 25.0% Robby Anderson 101 18.2% 46 469 4 7 14.6% Christian McCaffrey 41 7.4% 37 343 1 2 4.2%

