Sam Darnold Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Carolina vs. Tampa Bay
Sam Darnold Prop Bet Odds
Sam Darnold Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Darnold has thrown for 2,308 yards (144.3 ypg) to lead Carolina, completing 58.8% of his passes and tossing seven touchdown passes and 12 interceptions this season.
- He's also contributed in the ground game, with 203 rushing yards (12.7 ypg) on 40 carries with five rushing touchdowns.
- The Panthers have called a pass in 56.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 43.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 29th in the NFL in points scored.
- Darnold accounts for 31.0% of his team's red zone plays, with 35 of his 364 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Matchup vs. Tampa Bay
- Darnold's 190 passing yards in one matchup against the Buccaneers are 13.5 less than yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Darnold did not throw a touchdown pass in that outing against the Buccaneers.
- The 258.0 yards per game the Buccaneers are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense.
- With 24 passing TDs conceded this year, the Buccaneers defense is ranked 15th in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Saints, Darnold racked up 132 yards while completing 65.4% of his passes with one interception.
- Darnold has racked up 322 passing yards (107.3 per game) and has a 55.2% completion percentage (32-for-58) over his last three appearances, tossing zero touchdowns and one interception.
Darnold's Carolina Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
D.J. Moore
153
27.5%
86
1070
4
12
25.0%
Robby Anderson
101
18.2%
46
469
4
7
14.6%
Christian McCaffrey
41
7.4%
37
343
1
2
4.2%
