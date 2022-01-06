Skip to main content
Saquon Barkley Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - New York vs. Washington

Before Saquon Barkley hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bets. Barkley's New York Giants (4-12) and the Washington Football Team (6-10) square off in a Week 18 matchup between NFC East rivals at MetLife Stadium.

Saquon Barkley Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Barkley has 563 yards on 151 carries (35.2 ypg), with two rushing touchdowns.
  • He has added 38 catches for 244 yards (15.3 per game) and two touchdowns.
  • He has received 151 of his team's 394 carries this season (38.3%).
  • The Giants, who rank 31st in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 58.8% of the time while opting for the ground attack 41.2% of the time.
Matchup vs. Washington

  • Against the Football Team, Barkley has averaged 90.8 rushing yards per game over his five career matchups, 29.3 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • In two of five games against the Football Team Barkley has rushed for a touchdown. But he did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.
  • Barkley will go up against a Football Team squad that allows 105.1 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's eighth-ranked rush defense.
  • This season the Football Team are ranked 12th in the NFL in rushing touchdowns conceded (14).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Bears, Barkley ran for 102 yards on 21 carries (averaging 4.9 yards per attempt).
  • Barkley has 51 carries for 184 yards (61.3 yards per game) during his last three games.

Barkley's New York Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Saquon Barkley

151

38.3%

563

2

11

24.4%

3.7

Devontae Booker

137

34.8%

579

2

15

33.3%

4.2

Daniel Jones

62

15.7%

298

2

13

28.9%

4.8

Elijhaa Penny

24

6.1%

99

1

3

6.7%

4.1

