There will be player props available for Sony Michel ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. NFC West foes meet in Week 18 when Michel's Los Angeles Rams (12-4) hit the field against the San Francisco 49ers (9-7) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Sony Michel Prop Bet Odds

Sony Michel Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Michel has racked up a team-high 802 rushing yards (50.1 per game) and scored four touchdowns.

He's also tacked on 20 catches for 122 yards (7.6 per game) and one touchdown.

He has received 187 of his team's 393 carries this season (47.6%).

The Rams have called a pass in 59.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 40.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks ninth in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. San Francisco

Michel's 20 rushing yards in his single career matchup against the 49ers are 57.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Michel did not have a touchdown run in that outing against the 49ers.

Michel will go up against a 49ers squad that allows 106.0 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's ninth-ranked rush defense.

This year the 49ers are ranked 23rd in the NFL in rushing touchdowns conceded (17).

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Ravens, Michel ran for 74 yards on 19 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

He added three receptions for 25 yards in the passing game.

In his last three games, Michel has rushed for 297 yards (99.0 per game) on 64 carries with two touchdowns.

He's also tacked on six catches for 52 yards (17.3 per game).

Michel's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Sony Michel 187 47.6% 802 4 41 53.9% 4.3 Darrell Henderson 149 37.9% 688 5 24 31.6% 4.6 Robert Woods 8 2.0% 46 1 2 2.6% 5.8 Matthew Stafford 32 8.1% 43 0 7 9.2% 1.3

