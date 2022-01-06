Skip to main content
Sony Michel Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Los Angeles vs. San Francisco

There will be player props available for Sony Michel ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. NFC West foes meet in Week 18 when Michel's Los Angeles Rams (12-4) hit the field against the San Francisco 49ers (9-7) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Sony Michel Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Michel has racked up a team-high 802 rushing yards (50.1 per game) and scored four touchdowns.
  • He's also tacked on 20 catches for 122 yards (7.6 per game) and one touchdown.
  • He has received 187 of his team's 393 carries this season (47.6%).
  • The Rams have called a pass in 59.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 40.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks ninth in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Michel's matchup with the 49ers.

Matchup vs. San Francisco

  • Michel's 20 rushing yards in his single career matchup against the 49ers are 57.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Michel did not have a touchdown run in that outing against the 49ers.
  • Michel will go up against a 49ers squad that allows 106.0 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's ninth-ranked rush defense.
  • This year the 49ers are ranked 23rd in the NFL in rushing touchdowns conceded (17).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Ravens, Michel ran for 74 yards on 19 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
  • He added three receptions for 25 yards in the passing game.
  • In his last three games, Michel has rushed for 297 yards (99.0 per game) on 64 carries with two touchdowns.
  • He's also tacked on six catches for 52 yards (17.3 per game).

Michel's Los Angeles Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Sony Michel

187

47.6%

802

4

41

53.9%

4.3

Darrell Henderson

149

37.9%

688

5

24

31.6%

4.6

Robert Woods

8

2.0%

46

1

2

2.6%

5.8

Matthew Stafford

32

8.1%

43

0

7

9.2%

1.3

Powered By Data Skrive