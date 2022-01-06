Sony Michel Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Los Angeles vs. San Francisco
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Sony Michel Prop Bet Odds
Sony Michel Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Michel has racked up a team-high 802 rushing yards (50.1 per game) and scored four touchdowns.
- He's also tacked on 20 catches for 122 yards (7.6 per game) and one touchdown.
- He has received 187 of his team's 393 carries this season (47.6%).
- The Rams have called a pass in 59.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 40.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks ninth in the NFL in points scored.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Michel's matchup with the 49ers.
Matchup vs. San Francisco
- Michel's 20 rushing yards in his single career matchup against the 49ers are 57.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Michel did not have a touchdown run in that outing against the 49ers.
- Michel will go up against a 49ers squad that allows 106.0 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's ninth-ranked rush defense.
- This year the 49ers are ranked 23rd in the NFL in rushing touchdowns conceded (17).
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Ravens, Michel ran for 74 yards on 19 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
- He added three receptions for 25 yards in the passing game.
- In his last three games, Michel has rushed for 297 yards (99.0 per game) on 64 carries with two touchdowns.
- He's also tacked on six catches for 52 yards (17.3 per game).
Michel's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Sony Michel
187
47.6%
802
4
41
53.9%
4.3
Darrell Henderson
149
37.9%
688
5
24
31.6%
4.6
Robert Woods
8
2.0%
46
1
2
2.6%
5.8
Matthew Stafford
32
8.1%
43
0
7
9.2%
1.3
Powered By Data Skrive