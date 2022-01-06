Stefon Diggs has player prop betting options available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on CBS. Diggs and the Buffalo Bills (10-6) are set for an AFC East matchup in Week 18 against the New York Jets (4-12) at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Stefon Diggs Prop Bet Odds

Stefon Diggs Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Diggs has 94 catches (on 150 targets) and leads the Bills with 1,144 receiving yards (71.5 per game) while hauling in nine touchdowns.

So far this season, 24.6% of the 609 passes thrown by his team have gone Diggs' way.

With 32 targets in the red zone this season, Diggs has been on the receiving end of 27.6% of his team's 116 red zone pass attempts.

The Bills, who rank third in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 58.7% of the time while running the football 41.3% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Diggs' matchup with the Jets.

Matchup vs. New York

Diggs is averaging 82.2 receiving yards per game in four career matchups against the Jets, 2.7 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (79.5).

Diggs, in four matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.

Note: Diggs' stats vs. Jets date back to 2016.

The 276.8 passing yards the Jets allow per game makes them the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense this season.

At 1.6 passing TDs conceded per game, the Jets defense is ranked 19th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Diggs put together a 52-yard performance against the Falcons last week on five catches while being targeted nine times.

Diggs has 16 receptions (on 29 targets) for 172 yards and two touchdowns in his last three games, averaging 57.3 yards per game.

Diggs' Buffalo Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Stefon Diggs 150 24.6% 94 1144 9 32 27.6% Cole Beasley 107 17.6% 78 662 1 13 11.2% Emmanuel Sanders 72 11.8% 42 626 4 10 8.6% Dawson Knox 66 10.8% 46 538 9 17 14.7%

Powered By Data Skrive