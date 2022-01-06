Stefon Diggs Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Buffalo vs. New York
Stefon Diggs Prop Bet Odds
Stefon Diggs Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Diggs has 94 catches (on 150 targets) and leads the Bills with 1,144 receiving yards (71.5 per game) while hauling in nine touchdowns.
- So far this season, 24.6% of the 609 passes thrown by his team have gone Diggs' way.
- With 32 targets in the red zone this season, Diggs has been on the receiving end of 27.6% of his team's 116 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bills, who rank third in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 58.7% of the time while running the football 41.3% of the time.
Matchup vs. New York
- Diggs is averaging 82.2 receiving yards per game in four career matchups against the Jets, 2.7 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (79.5).
- Diggs, in four matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- Note: Diggs' stats vs. Jets date back to 2016.
- The 276.8 passing yards the Jets allow per game makes them the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense this season.
- At 1.6 passing TDs conceded per game, the Jets defense is ranked 19th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Diggs put together a 52-yard performance against the Falcons last week on five catches while being targeted nine times.
- Diggs has 16 receptions (on 29 targets) for 172 yards and two touchdowns in his last three games, averaging 57.3 yards per game.
Diggs' Buffalo Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Stefon Diggs
150
24.6%
94
1144
9
32
27.6%
Cole Beasley
107
17.6%
78
662
1
13
11.2%
Emmanuel Sanders
72
11.8%
42
626
4
10
8.6%
Dawson Knox
66
10.8%
46
538
9
17
14.7%
