Stefon Diggs Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Buffalo vs. New York

Stefon Diggs has player prop betting options available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on CBS. Diggs and the Buffalo Bills (10-6) are set for an AFC East matchup in Week 18 against the New York Jets (4-12) at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Stefon Diggs Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Diggs has 94 catches (on 150 targets) and leads the Bills with 1,144 receiving yards (71.5 per game) while hauling in nine touchdowns.
  • So far this season, 24.6% of the 609 passes thrown by his team have gone Diggs' way.
  • With 32 targets in the red zone this season, Diggs has been on the receiving end of 27.6% of his team's 116 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bills, who rank third in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 58.7% of the time while running the football 41.3% of the time.
Matchup vs. New York

  • Diggs is averaging 82.2 receiving yards per game in four career matchups against the Jets, 2.7 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (79.5).
  • Diggs, in four matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • Note: Diggs' stats vs. Jets date back to 2016.
  • The 276.8 passing yards the Jets allow per game makes them the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • At 1.6 passing TDs conceded per game, the Jets defense is ranked 19th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Diggs put together a 52-yard performance against the Falcons last week on five catches while being targeted nine times.
  • Diggs has 16 receptions (on 29 targets) for 172 yards and two touchdowns in his last three games, averaging 57.3 yards per game.

Diggs' Buffalo Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Stefon Diggs

150

24.6%

94

1144

9

32

27.6%

Cole Beasley

107

17.6%

78

662

1

13

11.2%

Emmanuel Sanders

72

11.8%

42

626

4

10

8.6%

Dawson Knox

66

10.8%

46

538

9

17

14.7%

