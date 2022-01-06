Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Carolina Panthers NFL Week 18 Odds, Plays and Insights

The Carolina Panthers (5-11) will aim to halt a six-game slide when they meet the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (12-4) in Week 18.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Buccaneers vs. Panthers

Over/under insights

Tampa Bay and its opponents have combined to put up more than 41.5 points in 11 of 16 games this season.

Carolina's games have gone over 41.5 points in seven of 16 chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 47.3, is 5.8 points more than Sunday's over/under.

These two squads surrender a combined 43.7 points per game, 2.2 more than this contest's over/under.

Buccaneers games this season feature an average total of 49.9 points, a number 8.4 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 41.5-point total for this game is 2.2 points below the 43.7 points per game average total in Panthers games this season.

Buccaneers stats and trends

Tampa Bay has played 16 games, with eight wins against the spread.

The Buccaneers have been favored by 8 points or more 10 times this season and are 6-4 ATS in those contests.

Tampa Bay's games this year have hit the over in 50% of its opportunities (eight times in 16 games with a set point total).

The Buccaneers score 6.7 more points per game (29.4) than the Panthers give up (22.7).

When Tampa Bay scores more than 22.7 points, it is 8-5 against the spread and 11-2 overall.

The Buccaneers average 106.3 more yards per game (405.8) than the Panthers give up per contest (299.5).

Tampa Bay is 8-7 against the spread and 12-3 overall when the team piles up more than 299.5 yards.

This year, the Buccaneers have turned the ball over 19 times, three more than the Panthers' takeaways (16).

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Tampa Bay's matchup with the Panthers.

Panthers stats and trends

Carolina has played 16 games, with five wins against the spread.

The Panthers have been underdogs by 8 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread once.

Carolina has eclipsed the over/under in 43.8% of its opportunities this year (seven times in 16 games with a set point total).

The Panthers put up 3.1 fewer points per game (17.9) than the Buccaneers allow (21.0).

Carolina is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it records more than 21.0 points.

The Panthers average 34.6 fewer yards per game (297.8) than the Buccaneers give up per contest (332.4).

In games that Carolina amasses over 332.4 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Panthers have 27 giveaways this season, while the Buccaneers have 27 takeaways.

Home and road insights

Tampa Bay is 5-2 against the spread, and 6-1 overall, at home.

This year, as 8-point favorites or greater at home, the Buccaneers are 4-2 ATS.

This season, in seven home games, Tampa Bay has hit the over four times.

This season, Buccaneers home games average 49.6 points, 8.1 more than this matchup's over/under (41.5).

On the road, Carolina is 3-5 against the spread, and 3-5 overall.

The Panthers are unbeaten ATS (1-0) away from home as 8-point underdogs or more.

This season, in eight away games, Carolina has gone over the total four times.

This season, Panthers away games average 43.4 points, 1.9 more than this matchup's over/under (41.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.