Taylor Heinicke has player prop bets available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Heinicke's Washington Football Team (6-10) and the New York Giants (4-12) play in a Week 18 matchup between NFC East foes at MetLife Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Taylor Heinicke Prop Bet Odds

Taylor Heinicke Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This year Heinicke has thrown for 3,299 yards (206.2 per game) while completing 312 of 476 passes (65.5%), with 20 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.

He also has 310 rushing yards on 58 carries with one touchdown, averaging 19.4 yards per game.

The Football Team have run 54.7% passing plays and 45.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 22nd in the NFL in scoring.

Heinicke has attempted 46 of his 476 passes in the red zone, accounting for 38.7% of his team's red zone plays.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Heinicke's matchup with the Giants.

Matchup vs. New York

In two matchups against the Giants, Heinicke averaged 168 passing yards per game, 54.5 yards below his over/under for Sunday.

In his only game with a TD pass against the Giants over those games, Heinicke threw multiple touchdown passes.

This week Heinicke will face the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense (245.3 yards allowed per game).

The Giants' defense is 21st in the league, allowing 1.7 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Heinicke put together a 247-yard performance against the Eagles last week, completing 75.0% of his passes with one interception.

Heinicke added 14 yards on two carries, averaging seven yards per carry.

Heinicke has thrown for 368 yards (122.7 ypg) to lead Washington, completing 58.6% of his passes and recording one touchdown pass and three interceptions over his last three appearances.

Heinicke's Washington Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Terry McLaurin 124 23.3% 73 960 5 9 17.6% J.D. McKissic 53 10.0% 43 397 2 3 5.9% Adam Humphries 60 11.3% 40 380 0 4 7.8%

Powered By Data Skrive