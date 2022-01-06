Skip to main content
Taylor Heinicke Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Washington vs. New York

Taylor Heinicke has player prop bets available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Heinicke's Washington Football Team (6-10) and the New York Giants (4-12) play in a Week 18 matchup between NFC East foes at MetLife Stadium.

Taylor Heinicke Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This year Heinicke has thrown for 3,299 yards (206.2 per game) while completing 312 of 476 passes (65.5%), with 20 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.
  • He also has 310 rushing yards on 58 carries with one touchdown, averaging 19.4 yards per game.
  • The Football Team have run 54.7% passing plays and 45.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 22nd in the NFL in scoring.
  • Heinicke has attempted 46 of his 476 passes in the red zone, accounting for 38.7% of his team's red zone plays.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Heinicke's matchup with the Giants.

Matchup vs. New York

  • In two matchups against the Giants, Heinicke averaged 168 passing yards per game, 54.5 yards below his over/under for Sunday.
  • In his only game with a TD pass against the Giants over those games, Heinicke threw multiple touchdown passes.
  • This week Heinicke will face the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense (245.3 yards allowed per game).
  • The Giants' defense is 21st in the league, allowing 1.7 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Heinicke put together a 247-yard performance against the Eagles last week, completing 75.0% of his passes with one interception.
  • Heinicke added 14 yards on two carries, averaging seven yards per carry.
  • Heinicke has thrown for 368 yards (122.7 ypg) to lead Washington, completing 58.6% of his passes and recording one touchdown pass and three interceptions over his last three appearances.

Heinicke's Washington Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Terry McLaurin

124

23.3%

73

960

5

9

17.6%

J.D. McKissic

53

10.0%

43

397

2

3

5.9%

Adam Humphries

60

11.3%

40

380

0

4

7.8%

