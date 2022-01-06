Taylor Heinicke Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Washington vs. New York
Taylor Heinicke Prop Bet Odds
Taylor Heinicke Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This year Heinicke has thrown for 3,299 yards (206.2 per game) while completing 312 of 476 passes (65.5%), with 20 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.
- He also has 310 rushing yards on 58 carries with one touchdown, averaging 19.4 yards per game.
- The Football Team have run 54.7% passing plays and 45.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 22nd in the NFL in scoring.
- Heinicke has attempted 46 of his 476 passes in the red zone, accounting for 38.7% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. New York
- In two matchups against the Giants, Heinicke averaged 168 passing yards per game, 54.5 yards below his over/under for Sunday.
- In his only game with a TD pass against the Giants over those games, Heinicke threw multiple touchdown passes.
- This week Heinicke will face the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense (245.3 yards allowed per game).
- The Giants' defense is 21st in the league, allowing 1.7 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Heinicke put together a 247-yard performance against the Eagles last week, completing 75.0% of his passes with one interception.
- Heinicke added 14 yards on two carries, averaging seven yards per carry.
- Heinicke has thrown for 368 yards (122.7 ypg) to lead Washington, completing 58.6% of his passes and recording one touchdown pass and three interceptions over his last three appearances.
Heinicke's Washington Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Terry McLaurin
124
23.3%
73
960
5
9
17.6%
J.D. McKissic
53
10.0%
43
397
2
3
5.9%
Adam Humphries
60
11.3%
40
380
0
4
7.8%
