Taysom Hill Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - New Orleans vs. Atlanta
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Taysom Hill Prop Bet Odds
Taysom Hill Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Hill leads New Orleans with 871 passing yards (54.4 ypg) on 71-of-125 with three touchdowns against five interceptions this season.
- He also adds 356 rushing yards (22.3 ypg) on 65 carries while scoring five touchdowns on the ground.
- The Saints have run 50.8% passing plays and 49.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 19th in the NFL in scoring.
- Hill accounts for 8.7% of his team's red zone plays, with 11 of his 125 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Hill's matchup with the Falcons.
Matchup vs. Atlanta
- Hill averages 57.2 passing yards per game in nine matchups against the Falcons, 154.3 fewer yards his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Hill threw multiple touchdown passes once over those outings against the Falcons, and it was his only game with a TD pass against them.
- This week Hill will face the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense (245.4 yards allowed per game).
- The Falcons' defense is 24th in the league, conceding 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Panthers, Hill completed 60.7% of his passes for 222 yards, while throwing one touchdown.
- Hill added 12 carries for 45 yards in the running game.
- Hill has thrown for 376 yards (125.3 ypg) on 30-of-55 passing with one touchdown and zero interceptions over his last three games.
- He also has 78 rushing yards on 23 carries, averaging 26.0 yards per game.
Hill's New Orleans Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Marquez Callaway
83
17.3%
46
698
6
8
13.3%
Deonte Harris
55
11.5%
33
546
3
4
6.7%
Alvin Kamara
65
13.5%
45
423
5
12
20.0%
Powered By Data Skrive