Taysom Hill Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - New Orleans vs. Atlanta

Sportsbooks have installed player props for Taysom Hill ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on FOX. NFC South foes meet in Week 18 when Hill and the New Orleans Saints (8-8) take on the Atlanta Falcons (7-9) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Taysom Hill Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Hill leads New Orleans with 871 passing yards (54.4 ypg) on 71-of-125 with three touchdowns against five interceptions this season.
  • He also adds 356 rushing yards (22.3 ypg) on 65 carries while scoring five touchdowns on the ground.
  • The Saints have run 50.8% passing plays and 49.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 19th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Hill accounts for 8.7% of his team's red zone plays, with 11 of his 125 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Matchup vs. Atlanta

  • Hill averages 57.2 passing yards per game in nine matchups against the Falcons, 154.3 fewer yards his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Hill threw multiple touchdown passes once over those outings against the Falcons, and it was his only game with a TD pass against them.
  • This week Hill will face the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense (245.4 yards allowed per game).
  • The Falcons' defense is 24th in the league, conceding 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Panthers, Hill completed 60.7% of his passes for 222 yards, while throwing one touchdown.
  • Hill added 12 carries for 45 yards in the running game.
  • Hill has thrown for 376 yards (125.3 ypg) on 30-of-55 passing with one touchdown and zero interceptions over his last three games.
  • He also has 78 rushing yards on 23 carries, averaging 26.0 yards per game.

Hill's New Orleans Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Marquez Callaway

83

17.3%

46

698

6

8

13.3%

Deonte Harris

55

11.5%

33

546

3

4

6.7%

Alvin Kamara

65

13.5%

45

423

5

12

20.0%

