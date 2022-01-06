Sportsbooks have installed player props for Taysom Hill ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on FOX. NFC South foes meet in Week 18 when Hill and the New Orleans Saints (8-8) take on the Atlanta Falcons (7-9) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Taysom Hill Prop Bet Odds

Taysom Hill Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Hill leads New Orleans with 871 passing yards (54.4 ypg) on 71-of-125 with three touchdowns against five interceptions this season.

He also adds 356 rushing yards (22.3 ypg) on 65 carries while scoring five touchdowns on the ground.

The Saints have run 50.8% passing plays and 49.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 19th in the NFL in scoring.

Hill accounts for 8.7% of his team's red zone plays, with 11 of his 125 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Matchup vs. Atlanta

Hill averages 57.2 passing yards per game in nine matchups against the Falcons, 154.3 fewer yards his over/under in Sunday's game.

Hill threw multiple touchdown passes once over those outings against the Falcons, and it was his only game with a TD pass against them.

This week Hill will face the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense (245.4 yards allowed per game).

The Falcons' defense is 24th in the league, conceding 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Panthers, Hill completed 60.7% of his passes for 222 yards, while throwing one touchdown.

Hill added 12 carries for 45 yards in the running game.

Hill has thrown for 376 yards (125.3 ypg) on 30-of-55 passing with one touchdown and zero interceptions over his last three games.

He also has 78 rushing yards on 23 carries, averaging 26.0 yards per game.

Hill's New Orleans Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Marquez Callaway 83 17.3% 46 698 6 8 13.3% Deonte Harris 55 11.5% 33 546 3 4 6.7% Alvin Kamara 65 13.5% 45 423 5 12 20.0%

