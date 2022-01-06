Tee Higgins will have several player props available when he hits the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. AFC North foes square off in Week 18 when Higgins' Cincinnati Bengals (10-6) hit the field against the Cleveland Browns (7-9) at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Tee Higgins Prop Bet Odds

Tee Higgins Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Higgins has caught 74 passes on 110 targets for 1,091 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 68.2 yards per game.

So far this season, 20.9% of the 526 passes thrown by his team have gone Higgins' way.

Higgins (11 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 19.3% of his team's 57 red zone pass attempts.

The Bengals have run 55.7% passing plays and 44.3% rushing plays this season. They rank fifth in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Higgins' matchup with the Browns.

Matchup vs. Cleveland

Higgins' 61.3 receiving yards per game in his three career matchups against the Browns are 8.8 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Higgins, in three matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.

The 223.5 yards per game the Browns are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense.

The Browns have surrendered 28 touchdowns through the air (1.8 per game). They are 24th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Chiefs, Higgins hauled in three passes for 62 yards (20.7 yards per reception) while being targeted five times.

Higgins has caught 17 passes (21 targets) for 279 yards (93.0 per game) and has two touchdowns over his last three games.

Higgins' Cincinnati Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tee Higgins 110 20.9% 74 1091 6 11 19.3% Ja'Marr Chase 124 23.6% 79 1429 13 12 21.1% Tyler Boyd 94 17.9% 67 828 5 7 12.3% C.J. Uzomah 63 12.0% 49 493 5 7 12.3%

Powered By Data Skrive