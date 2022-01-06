Tee Higgins Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Cincinnati vs. Cleveland
Tee Higgins Prop Bet Odds
Tee Higgins Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Higgins has caught 74 passes on 110 targets for 1,091 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 68.2 yards per game.
- So far this season, 20.9% of the 526 passes thrown by his team have gone Higgins' way.
- Higgins (11 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 19.3% of his team's 57 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bengals have run 55.7% passing plays and 44.3% rushing plays this season. They rank fifth in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Cleveland
- Higgins' 61.3 receiving yards per game in his three career matchups against the Browns are 8.8 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Higgins, in three matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- The 223.5 yards per game the Browns are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense.
- The Browns have surrendered 28 touchdowns through the air (1.8 per game). They are 24th in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Chiefs, Higgins hauled in three passes for 62 yards (20.7 yards per reception) while being targeted five times.
- Higgins has caught 17 passes (21 targets) for 279 yards (93.0 per game) and has two touchdowns over his last three games.
Higgins' Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Tee Higgins
110
20.9%
74
1091
6
11
19.3%
Ja'Marr Chase
124
23.6%
79
1429
13
12
21.1%
Tyler Boyd
94
17.9%
67
828
5
7
12.3%
C.J. Uzomah
63
12.0%
49
493
5
7
12.3%
