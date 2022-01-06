Skip to main content
Tee Higgins Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Cincinnati vs. Cleveland

Tee Higgins will have several player props available when he hits the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. AFC North foes square off in Week 18 when Higgins' Cincinnati Bengals (10-6) hit the field against the Cleveland Browns (7-9) at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

Tee Higgins Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Higgins has caught 74 passes on 110 targets for 1,091 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 68.2 yards per game.
  • So far this season, 20.9% of the 526 passes thrown by his team have gone Higgins' way.
  • Higgins (11 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 19.3% of his team's 57 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bengals have run 55.7% passing plays and 44.3% rushing plays this season. They rank fifth in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Cleveland

  • Higgins' 61.3 receiving yards per game in his three career matchups against the Browns are 8.8 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Higgins, in three matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • The 223.5 yards per game the Browns are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense.
  • The Browns have surrendered 28 touchdowns through the air (1.8 per game). They are 24th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Chiefs, Higgins hauled in three passes for 62 yards (20.7 yards per reception) while being targeted five times.
  • Higgins has caught 17 passes (21 targets) for 279 yards (93.0 per game) and has two touchdowns over his last three games.

Higgins' Cincinnati Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Tee Higgins

110

20.9%

74

1091

6

11

19.3%

Ja'Marr Chase

124

23.6%

79

1429

13

12

21.1%

Tyler Boyd

94

17.9%

67

828

5

7

12.3%

C.J. Uzomah

63

12.0%

49

493

5

7

12.3%

