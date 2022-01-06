Tennessee Titans vs. Houston Texans NFL Week 18 Odds, Plays and Insights

The Tennessee Titans (11-5) have an AFC South matchup in Week 18 with the Houston Texans (4-12).

Odds for Titans vs. Texans

Over/under insights

Tennessee and its opponents have gone over the current 43-point total in nine of 16 games (56.2%) this season.

In 43.8% of Houston's games this season (7/16), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 43.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 40.3, is 2.7 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.

The 47.1 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 4.1 more than the 43 total in this contest.

Titans games this season feature an average total of 48.0 points, a number 5.0 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 44.4 PPG average total in Texans games this season is 1.4 points more than this game's over/under.

Titans stats and trends

Tennessee has 10 wins against the spread in 16 games this year.

This season, the Titans are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 10 points or more.

Tennessee's games this year have hit the over on seven of 16 set point totals (43.8%).

This year, the Titans put up just 2.1 fewer points per game (24.4) than the Texans allow (26.5).

Tennessee is 7-0 against the spread and 7-0 overall in games when it scores more than 26.5 points.

The Titans average 44.5 fewer yards per game (338.6), than the Texans allow per contest (383.1).

Tennessee is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team piles up more than 383.1 yards.

The Titans have 25 giveaways this season, while the Texans have 25 takeaways.

Texans stats and trends

In Houston's 16 games this season, it has seven wins against the spread.

The Texans have been underdogs by 10 points or more nine times this year and are 4-5 ATS in those games.

Houston's games this year have hit the over in 43.8% of its opportunities (seven times in 16 games with a set point total).

The Texans put up 15.9 points per game, 4.7 fewer than the Titans surrender (20.6).

Houston is 7-0 against the spread and 4-3 overall when the team scores more than 20.6 points.

The Texans collect 273.4 yards per game, 55.0 fewer yards than the 328.4 the Titans give up.

Houston is 3-2 against the spread and 2-3 overall when the team piles up more than 328.4 yards.

This season the Texans have turned the ball over 22 times, while the Titans have forced 22 turnovers.

Home and road insights

Houston is 4-4 against the spread, and 2-6 overall, at home.

In five of eight games at home this season, Houston has gone over the total.

Texans home games this season average 43.8 total points, 0.8 more than this outing's over/under (43).

Away from home, Tennessee is 4-3 against the spread, and 4-3 overall.

This season, in five of seven road games Tennessee has hit the over.

Titans away games this season average 48.2 total points, 5.2 more than this contest's over/under (43).

