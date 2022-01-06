Skip to main content
Terry McLaurin Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Washington vs. New York

Bookmakers have installed player prop betting options for Terry McLaurin ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. NFC East opponents meet in Week 18 when McLaurin's Washington Football Team (6-10) take the field against the New York Giants (4-12) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Terry McLaurin Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season McLaurin has 73 receptions (on 124 targets) for a team-high 960 receiving yards (60.0 per game) and five touchdowns.
  • So far this season, 23.3% of the 532 passes thrown by his team have gone McLaurin's way.
  • With nine targets in the red zone this season, McLaurin has been on the receiving end of 17.6% of his team's 51 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Football Team have thrown the ball in 54.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 45.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 22nd in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. New York

  • McLaurin has averaged 76.4 receiving yards per game over his five career matchups against the Giants, 14.9 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • McLaurin, in five matchups, had a touchdown catch twice. But he did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.
  • The 245.3 passing yards the Giants yield per game makes them the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Giants have surrendered 27 touchdowns through the air (1.7 per game). They are 21st in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Eagles, McLaurin grabbed seven passes for 61 yards while being targeted eight times.
  • In his last three games, McLaurin's 18 targets have resulted in 12 receptions for 152 yards (50.7 ypg).

McLaurin's Washington Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Terry McLaurin

124

23.3%

73

960

5

9

17.6%

J.D. McKissic

53

10.0%

43

397

2

3

5.9%

Adam Humphries

60

11.3%

40

380

0

4

7.8%

DeAndre Carter

43

8.1%

24

296

3

2

3.9%

