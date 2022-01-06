Terry McLaurin Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Washington vs. New York
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Terry McLaurin Prop Bet Odds
Terry McLaurin Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season McLaurin has 73 receptions (on 124 targets) for a team-high 960 receiving yards (60.0 per game) and five touchdowns.
- So far this season, 23.3% of the 532 passes thrown by his team have gone McLaurin's way.
- With nine targets in the red zone this season, McLaurin has been on the receiving end of 17.6% of his team's 51 red zone pass attempts.
- The Football Team have thrown the ball in 54.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 45.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 22nd in the NFL in points scored.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for McLaurin's matchup with the Giants.
Matchup vs. New York
- McLaurin has averaged 76.4 receiving yards per game over his five career matchups against the Giants, 14.9 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- McLaurin, in five matchups, had a touchdown catch twice. But he did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.
- The 245.3 passing yards the Giants yield per game makes them the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Giants have surrendered 27 touchdowns through the air (1.7 per game). They are 21st in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Eagles, McLaurin grabbed seven passes for 61 yards while being targeted eight times.
- In his last three games, McLaurin's 18 targets have resulted in 12 receptions for 152 yards (50.7 ypg).
McLaurin's Washington Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Terry McLaurin
124
23.3%
73
960
5
9
17.6%
J.D. McKissic
53
10.0%
43
397
2
3
5.9%
Adam Humphries
60
11.3%
40
380
0
4
7.8%
DeAndre Carter
43
8.1%
24
296
3
2
3.9%
Powered By Data Skrive