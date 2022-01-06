Bookmakers have installed player prop betting options for Terry McLaurin ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. NFC East opponents meet in Week 18 when McLaurin's Washington Football Team (6-10) take the field against the New York Giants (4-12) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Terry McLaurin Prop Bet Odds

Terry McLaurin Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season McLaurin has 73 receptions (on 124 targets) for a team-high 960 receiving yards (60.0 per game) and five touchdowns.

So far this season, 23.3% of the 532 passes thrown by his team have gone McLaurin's way.

With nine targets in the red zone this season, McLaurin has been on the receiving end of 17.6% of his team's 51 red zone pass attempts.

The Football Team have thrown the ball in 54.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 45.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 22nd in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for McLaurin's matchup with the Giants.

Matchup vs. New York

McLaurin has averaged 76.4 receiving yards per game over his five career matchups against the Giants, 14.9 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.

McLaurin, in five matchups, had a touchdown catch twice. But he did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.

The 245.3 passing yards the Giants yield per game makes them the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Giants have surrendered 27 touchdowns through the air (1.7 per game). They are 21st in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Eagles, McLaurin grabbed seven passes for 61 yards while being targeted eight times.

In his last three games, McLaurin's 18 targets have resulted in 12 receptions for 152 yards (50.7 ypg).

McLaurin's Washington Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Terry McLaurin 124 23.3% 73 960 5 9 17.6% J.D. McKissic 53 10.0% 43 397 2 3 5.9% Adam Humphries 60 11.3% 40 380 0 4 7.8% DeAndre Carter 43 8.1% 24 296 3 2 3.9%

Powered By Data Skrive