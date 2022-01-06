Tim Patrick will have several player prop bets available when he takes to the field on Saturday at 4:30 PM ET live on ESPN. AFC West opponents play in Week 18 when Patrick and the Denver Broncos (7-9) meet the Kansas City Chiefs (11-5) at Empower Field at Mile High.

Tim Patrick Prop Bet Odds

Tim Patrick Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Patrick has grabbed 47 passes (75 targets) for 639 yards (39.9 per game) with five TDs this season.

So far this season, 14.5% of the 516 passes thrown by his team have gone Patrick's way.

With 10 targets in the red zone this season, Patrick has been on the receiving end of 16.4% of his team's 61 red zone pass attempts.

The Broncos have run 54.7% passing plays and 45.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 23rd in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Kansas City

Patrick's 24.5 receiving yards per game in his six matchups against the Chiefs are 10.0 fewer than his over/under for Saturday's game.

Patrick, in six matchups, had a touchdown catch twice. And he had multiple TDs in one of those two games.

The 269.0 yards per game the Chiefs are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense.

The Chiefs' defense is 21st in the league, allowing 1.7 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Patrick did not record a catch in last week's game versus the Chargers.

Patrick has racked up 60 receiving yards (20.0 per game) and one touchdown, hauling in five passes on nine targets during his last three games.

Patrick's Denver Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tim Patrick 75 14.5% 47 639 5 10 16.4% Courtland Sutton 95 18.4% 57 763 2 10 16.4% Noah Fant 88 17.1% 67 654 4 11 18.0% Jerry Jeudy 51 9.9% 36 437 0 3 4.9%

