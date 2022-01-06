Tim Patrick Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Denver vs. Kansas City
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Tim Patrick Prop Bet Odds
Tim Patrick Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Patrick has grabbed 47 passes (75 targets) for 639 yards (39.9 per game) with five TDs this season.
- So far this season, 14.5% of the 516 passes thrown by his team have gone Patrick's way.
- With 10 targets in the red zone this season, Patrick has been on the receiving end of 16.4% of his team's 61 red zone pass attempts.
- The Broncos have run 54.7% passing plays and 45.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 23rd in the NFL in scoring.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Patrick's matchup with the Chiefs.
Matchup vs. Kansas City
- Patrick's 24.5 receiving yards per game in his six matchups against the Chiefs are 10.0 fewer than his over/under for Saturday's game.
- Patrick, in six matchups, had a touchdown catch twice. And he had multiple TDs in one of those two games.
- The 269.0 yards per game the Chiefs are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense.
- The Chiefs' defense is 21st in the league, allowing 1.7 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Patrick did not record a catch in last week's game versus the Chargers.
- Patrick has racked up 60 receiving yards (20.0 per game) and one touchdown, hauling in five passes on nine targets during his last three games.
Patrick's Denver Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Tim Patrick
75
14.5%
47
639
5
10
16.4%
Courtland Sutton
95
18.4%
57
763
2
10
16.4%
Noah Fant
88
17.1%
67
654
4
11
18.0%
Jerry Jeudy
51
9.9%
36
437
0
3
4.9%
Powered By Data Skrive