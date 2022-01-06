Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Tim Patrick Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Denver vs. Kansas City

Tim Patrick will have several player prop bets available when he takes to the field on Saturday at 4:30 PM ET live on ESPN. AFC West opponents play in Week 18 when Patrick and the Denver Broncos (7-9) meet the Kansas City Chiefs (11-5) at Empower Field at Mile High.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Tim Patrick Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Patrick has grabbed 47 passes (75 targets) for 639 yards (39.9 per game) with five TDs this season.
  • So far this season, 14.5% of the 516 passes thrown by his team have gone Patrick's way.
  • With 10 targets in the red zone this season, Patrick has been on the receiving end of 16.4% of his team's 61 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Broncos have run 54.7% passing plays and 45.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 23rd in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Patrick's matchup with the Chiefs.

Matchup vs. Kansas City

  • Patrick's 24.5 receiving yards per game in his six matchups against the Chiefs are 10.0 fewer than his over/under for Saturday's game.
  • Patrick, in six matchups, had a touchdown catch twice. And he had multiple TDs in one of those two games.
  • The 269.0 yards per game the Chiefs are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Chiefs' defense is 21st in the league, allowing 1.7 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Patrick did not record a catch in last week's game versus the Chargers.
  • Patrick has racked up 60 receiving yards (20.0 per game) and one touchdown, hauling in five passes on nine targets during his last three games.

Patrick's Denver Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Tim Patrick

75

14.5%

47

639

5

10

16.4%

Courtland Sutton

95

18.4%

57

763

2

10

16.4%

Noah Fant

88

17.1%

67

654

4

11

18.0%

Jerry Jeudy

51

9.9%

36

437

0

3

4.9%

Powered By Data Skrive