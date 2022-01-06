Skip to main content
Tom Brady Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Tampa Bay vs. Carolina

Sportsbooks have posted plenty of player prop bets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Tom Brady, who takes to the field at 4:25 PM ET broadcast on CBS. Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers (12-4) and the Carolina Panthers (5-11) meet in a Week 18 matchup between NFC South rivals at Raymond James Stadium.

Tom Brady Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This year Brady has thrown for 4,990 yards (311.9 per game) while completing 456 of 682 passes (66.9%), with 40 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.
  • He also has 81 rushing yards on 28 carries (plus two rushing touchdowns), averaging 5.1 yards per game on the ground.
  • The Buccaneers have thrown the ball in 65.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 34.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks second in the NFL in points scored.
  • Brady accounts for 62.2% of his team's red zone plays, with 115 of his 682 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Matchup vs. Carolina

  • In four matchups against the Panthers, Brady averaged 274.2 passing yards per game, 4.3 yards fewer than his over/under for Sunday.
  • Brady threw a touchdown pass in each of those games against the Panthers, and threw multiple TD passes against them four times.
  • Note: Brady's stats vs. Panthers date back to 2016.
  • The Panthers are allowing 202.1 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's second-ranked pass defense.
  • The Panthers have given up 23 passing TDs this season (1.4 per game), ranking them 10th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Jets, Brady had 410 yards while completing 68.0% of his passes, while throwing three touchdowns with one interception.
  • Over his last three games, Brady has racked up 856 passing yards (285.3 per game) while going 78-for-128 (60.9% completion percentage) and throwing four touchdowns and two interceptions.

Brady's Tampa Bay Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Chris Godwin

127

18.4%

98

1103

5

25

21.6%

Mike Evans

107

15.5%

68

946

12

17

14.7%

Rob Gronkowski

79

11.4%

48

665

6

11

9.5%

