Sportsbooks have posted plenty of player prop bets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Tom Brady, who takes to the field at 4:25 PM ET broadcast on CBS. Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers (12-4) and the Carolina Panthers (5-11) meet in a Week 18 matchup between NFC South rivals at Raymond James Stadium.

Tom Brady Prop Bet Odds

Tom Brady Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This year Brady has thrown for 4,990 yards (311.9 per game) while completing 456 of 682 passes (66.9%), with 40 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

He also has 81 rushing yards on 28 carries (plus two rushing touchdowns), averaging 5.1 yards per game on the ground.

The Buccaneers have thrown the ball in 65.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 34.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks second in the NFL in points scored.

Brady accounts for 62.2% of his team's red zone plays, with 115 of his 682 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Matchup vs. Carolina

In four matchups against the Panthers, Brady averaged 274.2 passing yards per game, 4.3 yards fewer than his over/under for Sunday.

Brady threw a touchdown pass in each of those games against the Panthers, and threw multiple TD passes against them four times.

Note: Brady's stats vs. Panthers date back to 2016.

The Panthers are allowing 202.1 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's second-ranked pass defense.

The Panthers have given up 23 passing TDs this season (1.4 per game), ranking them 10th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Jets, Brady had 410 yards while completing 68.0% of his passes, while throwing three touchdowns with one interception.

Over his last three games, Brady has racked up 856 passing yards (285.3 per game) while going 78-for-128 (60.9% completion percentage) and throwing four touchdowns and two interceptions.

Brady's Tampa Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Chris Godwin 127 18.4% 98 1103 5 25 21.6% Mike Evans 107 15.5% 68 946 12 17 14.7% Rob Gronkowski 79 11.4% 48 665 6 11 9.5%

