Tom Brady Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Tampa Bay vs. Carolina
Tom Brady Prop Bet Odds
Tom Brady Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This year Brady has thrown for 4,990 yards (311.9 per game) while completing 456 of 682 passes (66.9%), with 40 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.
- He also has 81 rushing yards on 28 carries (plus two rushing touchdowns), averaging 5.1 yards per game on the ground.
- The Buccaneers have thrown the ball in 65.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 34.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks second in the NFL in points scored.
- Brady accounts for 62.2% of his team's red zone plays, with 115 of his 682 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Matchup vs. Carolina
- In four matchups against the Panthers, Brady averaged 274.2 passing yards per game, 4.3 yards fewer than his over/under for Sunday.
- Brady threw a touchdown pass in each of those games against the Panthers, and threw multiple TD passes against them four times.
- Note: Brady's stats vs. Panthers date back to 2016.
- The Panthers are allowing 202.1 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's second-ranked pass defense.
- The Panthers have given up 23 passing TDs this season (1.4 per game), ranking them 10th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Jets, Brady had 410 yards while completing 68.0% of his passes, while throwing three touchdowns with one interception.
- Over his last three games, Brady has racked up 856 passing yards (285.3 per game) while going 78-for-128 (60.9% completion percentage) and throwing four touchdowns and two interceptions.
Brady's Tampa Bay Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Chris Godwin
127
18.4%
98
1103
5
25
21.6%
Mike Evans
107
15.5%
68
946
12
17
14.7%
Rob Gronkowski
79
11.4%
48
665
6
11
9.5%
