Before Tony Pollard hits the field for Saturday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. Pollard's Dallas Cowboys (11-5) and the Philadelphia Eagles (9-7) square off in a Week 18 matchup between NFC East foes at Lincoln Financial Field.

Tony Pollard Prop Bet Odds

Tony Pollard Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Pollard has racked up 719 rushing yards (44.9 per game) on 130 carries with two touchdowns.

He also has 337 receiving yards (21.1 per game) on 39 catches.

He has handled 130, or 29.5%, of his team's 441 rushing attempts this season.

The Cowboys have thrown the football in 58.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 41.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks first in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

Pollard's 28 rushing yards per game in his five career matchups against the Eagles are 12.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Saturday's game.

In five games versus the Eagles Pollard has not rushed for a touchdown.

Allowing 103.9 rushing yards per game, the Eagles have the seventh-ranked run defense in the league.

This year the Eagles are ranked 21st in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed (16).

Recent Performances

Pollard put together a nine-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Cardinals, carrying the ball three times.

He put up 49 yards on three receptions.

During his last three games, Pollard has 117 rushing yards on 23 carries (39.0 yards per game), with zero touchdowns.

He's also caught eight passes for 78 yards (26.0 per game).

Pollard's Dallas Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Tony Pollard 130 29.5% 719 2 15 22.1% 5.5 Ezekiel Elliott 219 49.7% 915 10 34 50.0% 4.2 Dak Prescott 48 10.9% 146 1 16 23.5% 3.0 Corey Clement 26 5.9% 82 0 1 1.5% 3.2

