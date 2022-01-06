Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Tony Pollard Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Dallas vs. Philadelphia

Before Tony Pollard hits the field for Saturday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. Pollard's Dallas Cowboys (11-5) and the Philadelphia Eagles (9-7) square off in a Week 18 matchup between NFC East foes at Lincoln Financial Field.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Tony Pollard Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Pollard has racked up 719 rushing yards (44.9 per game) on 130 carries with two touchdowns.
  • He also has 337 receiving yards (21.1 per game) on 39 catches.
  • He has handled 130, or 29.5%, of his team's 441 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Cowboys have thrown the football in 58.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 41.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks first in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Pollard's matchup with the Eagles.

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

  • Pollard's 28 rushing yards per game in his five career matchups against the Eagles are 12.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Saturday's game.
  • In five games versus the Eagles Pollard has not rushed for a touchdown.
  • Allowing 103.9 rushing yards per game, the Eagles have the seventh-ranked run defense in the league.
  • This year the Eagles are ranked 21st in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed (16).

Recent Performances

  • Pollard put together a nine-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Cardinals, carrying the ball three times.
  • He put up 49 yards on three receptions.
  • During his last three games, Pollard has 117 rushing yards on 23 carries (39.0 yards per game), with zero touchdowns.
  • He's also caught eight passes for 78 yards (26.0 per game).

Pollard's Dallas Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Tony Pollard

130

29.5%

719

2

15

22.1%

5.5

Ezekiel Elliott

219

49.7%

915

10

34

50.0%

4.2

Dak Prescott

48

10.9%

146

1

16

23.5%

3.0

Corey Clement

26

5.9%

82

0

1

1.5%

3.2

Powered By Data Skrive