Tony Pollard Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Dallas vs. Philadelphia
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Tony Pollard Prop Bet Odds
Tony Pollard Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Pollard has racked up 719 rushing yards (44.9 per game) on 130 carries with two touchdowns.
- He also has 337 receiving yards (21.1 per game) on 39 catches.
- He has handled 130, or 29.5%, of his team's 441 rushing attempts this season.
- The Cowboys have thrown the football in 58.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 41.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks first in the NFL in points scored.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Pollard's matchup with the Eagles.
Matchup vs. Philadelphia
- Pollard's 28 rushing yards per game in his five career matchups against the Eagles are 12.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Saturday's game.
- In five games versus the Eagles Pollard has not rushed for a touchdown.
- Allowing 103.9 rushing yards per game, the Eagles have the seventh-ranked run defense in the league.
- This year the Eagles are ranked 21st in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed (16).
Recent Performances
- Pollard put together a nine-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Cardinals, carrying the ball three times.
- He put up 49 yards on three receptions.
- During his last three games, Pollard has 117 rushing yards on 23 carries (39.0 yards per game), with zero touchdowns.
- He's also caught eight passes for 78 yards (26.0 per game).
Pollard's Dallas Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Tony Pollard
130
29.5%
719
2
15
22.1%
5.5
Ezekiel Elliott
219
49.7%
915
10
34
50.0%
4.2
Dak Prescott
48
10.9%
146
1
16
23.5%
3.0
Corey Clement
26
5.9%
82
0
1
1.5%
3.2
Powered By Data Skrive