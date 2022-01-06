Travis Kelce Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Kansas City vs. Denver
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Travis Kelce Prop Bet Odds
Travis Kelce Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Kelce's 88 grabs (129 targets) have netted him 1,091 yards (68.2 ypg) and eight touchdowns.
- Kelce has been the target of 20.4% (129 total) of his team's 631 passing attempts this season.
- Kelce (14 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 15.4% of his team's 91 red zone pass attempts.
- The Chiefs have run 61.1% passing plays and 38.9% rushing plays this season. They rank fourth in the NFL in scoring.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Kelce's matchup with the Broncos.
Matchup vs. Denver
- In his 11 matchups against the Broncos, Kelce's 84.6 receiving yards average is 11.1 more than his over/under for Saturday's game (73.5).
- In 11 matchups with the Broncos, Kelce has had a TD catch five times, but not more than one in a single contest.
- Note: Kelce's stats vs. Broncos date back to 2016.
- The 226.9 passing yards the Broncos give up per game makes them the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Broncos have conceded 20 passing TDs this year (1.3 per game), ranking them fourth among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Kelce put together a 25-yard performance against the Bengals last week on five catches while being targeted seven times and scoring one touchdown.
- Kelce has 216 receiving yards on 15 catches (20 targets) with three touchdowns in his last three games, averaging 72.0 yards per game.
Kelce's Kansas City Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Travis Kelce
129
20.4%
88
1091
8
14
15.4%
Tyreek Hill
156
24.7%
110
1237
9
21
23.1%
Mecole Hardman
72
11.4%
51
590
2
13
14.3%
Byron Pringle
52
8.2%
37
512
5
5
5.5%
Powered By Data Skrive