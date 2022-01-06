Bookmakers have posted player prop betting options for Travis Kelce ahead of his next NFL game on Saturday at 4:30 PM ET airing on ESPN. AFC West opponents square off in Week 18 when Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs (11-5) play the Denver Broncos (7-9) at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

Travis Kelce Prop Bet Odds

Travis Kelce Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Kelce's 88 grabs (129 targets) have netted him 1,091 yards (68.2 ypg) and eight touchdowns.

Kelce has been the target of 20.4% (129 total) of his team's 631 passing attempts this season.

Kelce (14 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 15.4% of his team's 91 red zone pass attempts.

The Chiefs have run 61.1% passing plays and 38.9% rushing plays this season. They rank fourth in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Denver

In his 11 matchups against the Broncos, Kelce's 84.6 receiving yards average is 11.1 more than his over/under for Saturday's game (73.5).

In 11 matchups with the Broncos, Kelce has had a TD catch five times, but not more than one in a single contest.

Note: Kelce's stats vs. Broncos date back to 2016.

The 226.9 passing yards the Broncos give up per game makes them the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense this season.

The Broncos have conceded 20 passing TDs this year (1.3 per game), ranking them fourth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Kelce put together a 25-yard performance against the Bengals last week on five catches while being targeted seven times and scoring one touchdown.

Kelce has 216 receiving yards on 15 catches (20 targets) with three touchdowns in his last three games, averaging 72.0 yards per game.

Kelce's Kansas City Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Travis Kelce 129 20.4% 88 1091 8 14 15.4% Tyreek Hill 156 24.7% 110 1237 9 21 23.1% Mecole Hardman 72 11.4% 51 590 2 13 14.3% Byron Pringle 52 8.2% 37 512 5 5 5.5%

