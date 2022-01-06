Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Travis Kelce Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Kansas City vs. Denver

Bookmakers have posted player prop betting options for Travis Kelce ahead of his next NFL game on Saturday at 4:30 PM ET airing on ESPN. AFC West opponents square off in Week 18 when Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs (11-5) play the Denver Broncos (7-9) at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Travis Kelce Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Kelce's 88 grabs (129 targets) have netted him 1,091 yards (68.2 ypg) and eight touchdowns.
  • Kelce has been the target of 20.4% (129 total) of his team's 631 passing attempts this season.
  • Kelce (14 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 15.4% of his team's 91 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Chiefs have run 61.1% passing plays and 38.9% rushing plays this season. They rank fourth in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Kelce's matchup with the Broncos.

Matchup vs. Denver

  • In his 11 matchups against the Broncos, Kelce's 84.6 receiving yards average is 11.1 more than his over/under for Saturday's game (73.5).
  • In 11 matchups with the Broncos, Kelce has had a TD catch five times, but not more than one in a single contest.
  • Note: Kelce's stats vs. Broncos date back to 2016.
  • The 226.9 passing yards the Broncos give up per game makes them the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Broncos have conceded 20 passing TDs this year (1.3 per game), ranking them fourth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Kelce put together a 25-yard performance against the Bengals last week on five catches while being targeted seven times and scoring one touchdown.
  • Kelce has 216 receiving yards on 15 catches (20 targets) with three touchdowns in his last three games, averaging 72.0 yards per game.

Kelce's Kansas City Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Travis Kelce

129

20.4%

88

1091

8

14

15.4%

Tyreek Hill

156

24.7%

110

1237

9

21

23.1%

Mecole Hardman

72

11.4%

51

590

2

13

14.3%

Byron Pringle

52

8.2%

37

512

5

5

5.5%

Powered By Data Skrive