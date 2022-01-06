Trevor Lawrence has player prop betting options available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. AFC South foes take the field in Week 18 when Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-14) meet the Indianapolis Colts (9-7) at TIAA Bank Field.

Trevor Lawrence Prop Bet Odds

Trevor Lawrence Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Lawrence has passed for 3,418 yards (213.6 per game) while completing 58.9% of his passes (336-for-570), with 10 touchdowns and 17 interceptions.

He's added 317 rushing yards on 63 carries and two rushing touchdowns, averaging 19.8 yards per game.

The Jaguars, who rank 32nd in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 61.3% of the time while running the ball 38.7% of the time.

Lawrence has thrown 45 passes in the red zone this season, 46.4% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. Indianapolis

Lawrence's 162 passing yards in one matchup against the Colts are 59.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Lawrence did not throw a touchdown pass in that matchup against the Colts.

This week Lawrence will face the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense (248.8 yards allowed per game).

The Colts have conceded 30 passing TDs this year (1.9 per game), ranking them 30th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Patriots, Lawrence went 17-for-27 (63.0 percent) for 193 yards, while throwing one touchdown and three interceptions.

He also carried the ball two times for 16 yards, averaging eight yards per carry on the ground.

In his last three games, Lawrence has thrown for 683 yards (227.7 per game) while completing 62.5% of his passes (65-of-104), with one touchdown and three interceptions.

He has tacked on 74 rushing yards on 13 carries, averaging 24.7 yards per game.

Lawrence's Jacksonville Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Marvin Jones Jr. 112 19.6% 66 744 3 15 33.3% Laviska Shenault Jr. 93 16.3% 58 557 0 7 15.6% Laquon Treadwell 46 8.0% 30 410 0 3 6.7%

