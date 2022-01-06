Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Trevor Lawrence Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Jacksonville vs. Indianapolis

Trevor Lawrence has player prop betting options available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. AFC South foes take the field in Week 18 when Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-14) meet the Indianapolis Colts (9-7) at TIAA Bank Field.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Trevor Lawrence Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Lawrence has passed for 3,418 yards (213.6 per game) while completing 58.9% of his passes (336-for-570), with 10 touchdowns and 17 interceptions.
  • He's added 317 rushing yards on 63 carries and two rushing touchdowns, averaging 19.8 yards per game.
  • The Jaguars, who rank 32nd in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 61.3% of the time while running the ball 38.7% of the time.
  • Lawrence has thrown 45 passes in the red zone this season, 46.4% of his team's red zone plays.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Lawrence's matchup with the Colts.

Matchup vs. Indianapolis

  • Lawrence's 162 passing yards in one matchup against the Colts are 59.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Lawrence did not throw a touchdown pass in that matchup against the Colts.
  • This week Lawrence will face the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense (248.8 yards allowed per game).
  • The Colts have conceded 30 passing TDs this year (1.9 per game), ranking them 30th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Patriots, Lawrence went 17-for-27 (63.0 percent) for 193 yards, while throwing one touchdown and three interceptions.
  • He also carried the ball two times for 16 yards, averaging eight yards per carry on the ground.
  • In his last three games, Lawrence has thrown for 683 yards (227.7 per game) while completing 62.5% of his passes (65-of-104), with one touchdown and three interceptions.
  • He has tacked on 74 rushing yards on 13 carries, averaging 24.7 yards per game.

Lawrence's Jacksonville Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Marvin Jones Jr.

112

19.6%

66

744

3

15

33.3%

Laviska Shenault Jr.

93

16.3%

58

557

0

7

15.6%

Laquon Treadwell

46

8.0%

30

410

0

3

6.7%

Powered By Data Skrive