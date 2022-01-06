Trevor Lawrence Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Jacksonville vs. Indianapolis
Trevor Lawrence Prop Bet Odds
Trevor Lawrence Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Lawrence has passed for 3,418 yards (213.6 per game) while completing 58.9% of his passes (336-for-570), with 10 touchdowns and 17 interceptions.
- He's added 317 rushing yards on 63 carries and two rushing touchdowns, averaging 19.8 yards per game.
- The Jaguars, who rank 32nd in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 61.3% of the time while running the ball 38.7% of the time.
- Lawrence has thrown 45 passes in the red zone this season, 46.4% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Indianapolis
- Lawrence's 162 passing yards in one matchup against the Colts are 59.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Lawrence did not throw a touchdown pass in that matchup against the Colts.
- This week Lawrence will face the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense (248.8 yards allowed per game).
- The Colts have conceded 30 passing TDs this year (1.9 per game), ranking them 30th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Patriots, Lawrence went 17-for-27 (63.0 percent) for 193 yards, while throwing one touchdown and three interceptions.
- He also carried the ball two times for 16 yards, averaging eight yards per carry on the ground.
- In his last three games, Lawrence has thrown for 683 yards (227.7 per game) while completing 62.5% of his passes (65-of-104), with one touchdown and three interceptions.
- He has tacked on 74 rushing yards on 13 carries, averaging 24.7 yards per game.
Lawrence's Jacksonville Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Marvin Jones Jr.
112
19.6%
66
744
3
15
33.3%
Laviska Shenault Jr.
93
16.3%
58
557
0
7
15.6%
Laquon Treadwell
46
8.0%
30
410
0
3
6.7%
