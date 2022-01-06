Skip to main content
Tua Tagovailoa Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Miami vs. New England

Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Tua Tagovailoa for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. AFC East foes square off in Week 18 when Tagovailoa's Miami Dolphins (8-8) hit the field against the New England Patriots (10-6) at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Tua Tagovailoa Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Tagovailoa leads Miami with 2,544 passing yards (159.0 per game) and has a 67.8% completion percentage this year (248-of-366) while throwing 15 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
  • He's also carried the ball 37 times for 90 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 5.6 yards per game.
  • The Dolphins, who rank 24th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 59.8% of the time while running the ball 40.2% of the time.
  • Tagovailoa has attempted 49 of his 366 passes in the red zone, accounting for 36.0% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. New England

  • In three matchups against the Patriots, Tagovailoa averaged 115.7 passing yards per game, 115.8 yards below his over/under for Sunday.
  • Tagovailoa threw a TD one time over those three games against the Patriots, and has not had multiple touchdown passes against them.
  • The Patriots have the NFL's third-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 208.0 yards per game through the air.
  • The Patriots' defense is fourth in the league, giving up 1.3 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Titans last week, Tagovailoa went 18-for-38 (47.4%) for 205 yards and one interception.
  • Over his last three games, Tagovailoa has recorded 599 passing yards (199.7 per game) while completing 53 of 91 passes (58.2% completion percentage), with three touchdowns and four interceptions.

Tagovailoa's Miami Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Jaylen Waddle

133

22.4%

99

988

5

14

19.4%

Mike Gesicki

109

18.4%

71

758

2

9

12.5%

DeVante Parker

69

11.6%

38

503

2

4

5.6%

