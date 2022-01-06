Tua Tagovailoa Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Miami vs. New England
Tua Tagovailoa Prop Bet Odds
Tua Tagovailoa Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Tagovailoa leads Miami with 2,544 passing yards (159.0 per game) and has a 67.8% completion percentage this year (248-of-366) while throwing 15 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
- He's also carried the ball 37 times for 90 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 5.6 yards per game.
- The Dolphins, who rank 24th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 59.8% of the time while running the ball 40.2% of the time.
- Tagovailoa has attempted 49 of his 366 passes in the red zone, accounting for 36.0% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. New England
- In three matchups against the Patriots, Tagovailoa averaged 115.7 passing yards per game, 115.8 yards below his over/under for Sunday.
- Tagovailoa threw a TD one time over those three games against the Patriots, and has not had multiple touchdown passes against them.
- The Patriots have the NFL's third-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 208.0 yards per game through the air.
- The Patriots' defense is fourth in the league, giving up 1.3 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Against the Titans last week, Tagovailoa went 18-for-38 (47.4%) for 205 yards and one interception.
- Over his last three games, Tagovailoa has recorded 599 passing yards (199.7 per game) while completing 53 of 91 passes (58.2% completion percentage), with three touchdowns and four interceptions.
Tagovailoa's Miami Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Jaylen Waddle
133
22.4%
99
988
5
14
19.4%
Mike Gesicki
109
18.4%
71
758
2
9
12.5%
DeVante Parker
69
11.6%
38
503
2
4
5.6%
