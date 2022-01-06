Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Tua Tagovailoa for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. AFC East foes square off in Week 18 when Tagovailoa's Miami Dolphins (8-8) hit the field against the New England Patriots (10-6) at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Tua Tagovailoa Prop Bet Odds

Tua Tagovailoa Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Tagovailoa leads Miami with 2,544 passing yards (159.0 per game) and has a 67.8% completion percentage this year (248-of-366) while throwing 15 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

He's also carried the ball 37 times for 90 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 5.6 yards per game.

The Dolphins, who rank 24th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 59.8% of the time while running the ball 40.2% of the time.

Tagovailoa has attempted 49 of his 366 passes in the red zone, accounting for 36.0% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. New England

In three matchups against the Patriots, Tagovailoa averaged 115.7 passing yards per game, 115.8 yards below his over/under for Sunday.

Tagovailoa threw a TD one time over those three games against the Patriots, and has not had multiple touchdown passes against them.

The Patriots have the NFL's third-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 208.0 yards per game through the air.

The Patriots' defense is fourth in the league, giving up 1.3 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Against the Titans last week, Tagovailoa went 18-for-38 (47.4%) for 205 yards and one interception.

Over his last three games, Tagovailoa has recorded 599 passing yards (199.7 per game) while completing 53 of 91 passes (58.2% completion percentage), with three touchdowns and four interceptions.

Tagovailoa's Miami Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Jaylen Waddle 133 22.4% 99 988 5 14 19.4% Mike Gesicki 109 18.4% 71 758 2 9 12.5% DeVante Parker 69 11.6% 38 503 2 4 5.6%

