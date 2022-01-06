Tyler Boyd Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Cincinnati vs. Cleveland
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Odds
Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Boyd has totaled 828 receiving yards (51.8 per game) and five touchdowns, reeling in 67 passes on 94 targets.
- Boyd has been the target of 94 of his team's 526 passing attempts this season, or 17.9% of the target share.
- With seven targets in the red zone this season, Boyd has been on the receiving end of 12.3% of his team's 57 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bengals have thrown the football in 55.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 44.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fifth in the NFL in points scored.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Boyd's matchup with the Browns.
Matchup vs. Cleveland
- Boyd's 44.3 receiving yards per game in his 11 career matchups against the Browns are 8.8 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- In 11 matchups versus the Browns, Boyd has had a touchdown catch four times, but not more than one in a single contest.
- The Browns have the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 223.5 yards per game through the air.
- The Browns have allowed 28 touchdowns through the air (1.8 per game). They are 24th in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Chiefs, Boyd was targeted six times and recorded four catches for 36 yards and scored one touchdown.
- Boyd put up 217 yards (on 12 catches) with three touchdowns in his last three games. He was targeted 17 times, and averaged 72.3 yards per game.
Boyd's Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Tyler Boyd
94
17.9%
67
828
5
7
12.3%
Ja'Marr Chase
124
23.6%
79
1429
13
12
21.1%
Tee Higgins
110
20.9%
74
1091
6
11
19.3%
C.J. Uzomah
63
12.0%
49
493
5
7
12.3%
Powered By Data Skrive