Before placing any wagers on Tyler Boyd's player props for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. AFC North foes meet in Week 18 when Boyd and the Cincinnati Bengals (10-6) hit the field against the Cleveland Browns (7-9) at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Odds

Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Boyd has totaled 828 receiving yards (51.8 per game) and five touchdowns, reeling in 67 passes on 94 targets.

Boyd has been the target of 94 of his team's 526 passing attempts this season, or 17.9% of the target share.

With seven targets in the red zone this season, Boyd has been on the receiving end of 12.3% of his team's 57 red zone pass attempts.

The Bengals have thrown the football in 55.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 44.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fifth in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Cleveland

Boyd's 44.3 receiving yards per game in his 11 career matchups against the Browns are 8.8 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

In 11 matchups versus the Browns, Boyd has had a touchdown catch four times, but not more than one in a single contest.

The Browns have the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 223.5 yards per game through the air.

The Browns have allowed 28 touchdowns through the air (1.8 per game). They are 24th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Chiefs, Boyd was targeted six times and recorded four catches for 36 yards and scored one touchdown.

Boyd put up 217 yards (on 12 catches) with three touchdowns in his last three games. He was targeted 17 times, and averaged 72.3 yards per game.

Boyd's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tyler Boyd 94 17.9% 67 828 5 7 12.3% Ja'Marr Chase 124 23.6% 79 1429 13 12 21.1% Tee Higgins 110 20.9% 74 1091 6 11 19.3% C.J. Uzomah 63 12.0% 49 493 5 7 12.3%

