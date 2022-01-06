Skip to main content
Tyler Huntley Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Baltimore vs. Pittsburgh

There will be player props available for Tyler Huntley ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Huntley's Baltimore Ravens (8-8) and the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7-1) play in a Week 18 matchup between AFC North foes at M&T Bank Stadium.

Tyler Huntley Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This year Huntley has thrown for 940 yards (58.8 per game) while completing 106 of 157 passes (67.5%), with three touchdowns and two interceptions.
  • He has tacked on 222 rushing yards on 35 carries with two touchdowns, averaging 13.9 yards per game.
  • The Ravens have run 54.6% passing plays and 45.4% rushing plays this season. They rank 16th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Huntley has attempted 20 of his 157 passes in the red zone, accounting for 14.9% of his team's red zone plays.
  Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Huntley's matchup with the Steelers.

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

  • In two matchups against the Steelers, Huntley averaged zero passing yards per game, 125.5 yards below his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Huntley has not thrown a touchdown pass against the Steelers over that time.
  • The 239.8 passing yards the Steelers give up per game makes them the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • At 1.5 passing TDs conceded per game, the Steelers defense is ranked 15th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Rams, Huntley went 20-for-32 (62.5 percent) for 197 yards and one interception.
  • Huntley tacked on 54 yards on six carries, averaging nine yards per carry.
  • Huntley has thrown for 412 yards (137.3 ypg) on 48-of-72 passing with two touchdowns and one interception over his last three games.
  • He's also contributed in the ground game, with 127 rushing yards (42.3 ypg) on 19 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Huntley's Baltimore Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Mark Andrews

138

23.8%

99

1276

9

19

26.8%

Marquise Brown

138

23.8%

88

981

6

14

19.7%

Rashod Bateman

64

11.1%

44

493

1

5

7.0%

