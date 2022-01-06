There will be player props available for Tyler Huntley ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Huntley's Baltimore Ravens (8-8) and the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7-1) play in a Week 18 matchup between AFC North foes at M&T Bank Stadium.

Tyler Huntley Prop Bet Odds

Tyler Huntley Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This year Huntley has thrown for 940 yards (58.8 per game) while completing 106 of 157 passes (67.5%), with three touchdowns and two interceptions.

He has tacked on 222 rushing yards on 35 carries with two touchdowns, averaging 13.9 yards per game.

The Ravens have run 54.6% passing plays and 45.4% rushing plays this season. They rank 16th in the NFL in scoring.

Huntley has attempted 20 of his 157 passes in the red zone, accounting for 14.9% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

In two matchups against the Steelers, Huntley averaged zero passing yards per game, 125.5 yards below his over/under in Sunday's game.

Huntley has not thrown a touchdown pass against the Steelers over that time.

The 239.8 passing yards the Steelers give up per game makes them the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense this season.

At 1.5 passing TDs conceded per game, the Steelers defense is ranked 15th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Rams, Huntley went 20-for-32 (62.5 percent) for 197 yards and one interception.

Huntley tacked on 54 yards on six carries, averaging nine yards per carry.

Huntley has thrown for 412 yards (137.3 ypg) on 48-of-72 passing with two touchdowns and one interception over his last three games.

He's also contributed in the ground game, with 127 rushing yards (42.3 ypg) on 19 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Huntley's Baltimore Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Mark Andrews 138 23.8% 99 1276 9 19 26.8% Marquise Brown 138 23.8% 88 981 6 14 19.7% Rashod Bateman 64 11.1% 44 493 1 5 7.0%

