Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Tyler Lockett and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:25 PM ET on FOX. Lockett and the Seattle Seahawks (6-10) ready for an NFC West matchup in Week 18 with the Arizona Cardinals (11-5) at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Tyler Lockett Prop Bet Odds

Tyler Lockett Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Lockett's team-high 1,077 receiving yards (67.3 per game) have come on 68 catches (102 targets) including six touchdowns.

Lockett has been the target of 102 of his team's 469 passing attempts this season, or 21.7% of the target share.

With six targets in the red zone this season, Lockett has been on the receiving end of 12.0% of his team's 50 red zone pass attempts.

The Seahawks, who rank 17th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 55.0% of the time while running the football 45.0% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Lockett's matchup with the Cardinals.

Matchup vs. Arizona

Lockett is averaging 59.6 receiving yards per game in 11 career matchups against the Cardinals, 7.9 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (67.5).

Lockett has caught a touchdown pass against the Cardinals three times, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.

Note: Lockett's stats vs. Cardinals date back to 2016.

The Cardinals have the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 227.1 yards per game through the air.

The Cardinals have given up 27 touchdowns through the air (1.7 per game). They are 21st in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Lockett put together a 24-yard performance against the Lions last week on three catches while being targeted three times and scoring one touchdown.

Lockett's stat line in his last three games includes six grabs for 54 yards and one touchdown. He put up 18.0 yards per game, and was targeted nine times.

Lockett's Seattle Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tyler Lockett 102 21.7% 68 1077 6 6 12.0% D.K. Metcalf 118 25.2% 70 909 12 18 36.0% Gerald Everett 60 12.8% 47 458 4 7 14.0% Freddie Swain 39 8.3% 24 318 3 4 8.0%

Powered By Data Skrive