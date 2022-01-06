Before placing any bets on Tyreek Hill's player prop bets for Saturday's game, which starts at 4:30 PM ET on ESPN, here are some key stats and trends to know. AFC West rivals meet in Week 18 when Hill and the Kansas City Chiefs (11-5) hit the field against the Denver Broncos (7-9) at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Odds

Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Hill has 110 catches on 156 targets, with a team-high 1,237 receiving yards (77.3 per game) and nine touchdowns.

So far this season, 24.7% of the 631 passes thrown by his team have gone Hill's way.

Hill (21 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 23.1% of his team's 91 red zone pass attempts.

The Chiefs have called a pass in 61.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 38.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fourth in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Hill's matchup with the Broncos.

Matchup vs. Denver

Hill's 44.5 receiving yards per game in his 11 matchups against the Broncos are 34.0 fewer than his over/under for Saturday's game.

In 11 matchups versus the Broncos, Hill has had a TD catch four times, including multiple scores in one game.

This week Hill will face the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense (226.9 yards allowed per game).

The Broncos have given up 20 touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). They are fourth in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Against the Bengals last week, Hill was targeted 10 times and picked up 40 yards on six receptions.

Hill has racked up 207 yards in his last three games (69.0 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, reeling in 20 balls on 25 targets.

Hill's Kansas City Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tyreek Hill 156 24.7% 110 1237 9 21 23.1% Travis Kelce 129 20.4% 88 1091 8 14 15.4% Mecole Hardman 72 11.4% 51 590 2 13 14.3% Byron Pringle 52 8.2% 37 512 5 5 5.5%

Powered By Data Skrive