Tyreek Hill Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Kansas City vs. Denver
Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Odds
Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Hill has 110 catches on 156 targets, with a team-high 1,237 receiving yards (77.3 per game) and nine touchdowns.
- So far this season, 24.7% of the 631 passes thrown by his team have gone Hill's way.
- Hill (21 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 23.1% of his team's 91 red zone pass attempts.
- The Chiefs have called a pass in 61.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 38.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fourth in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Denver
- Hill's 44.5 receiving yards per game in his 11 matchups against the Broncos are 34.0 fewer than his over/under for Saturday's game.
- In 11 matchups versus the Broncos, Hill has had a TD catch four times, including multiple scores in one game.
- This week Hill will face the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense (226.9 yards allowed per game).
- The Broncos have given up 20 touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). They are fourth in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- Against the Bengals last week, Hill was targeted 10 times and picked up 40 yards on six receptions.
- Hill has racked up 207 yards in his last three games (69.0 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, reeling in 20 balls on 25 targets.
Hill's Kansas City Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Tyreek Hill
156
24.7%
110
1237
9
21
23.1%
Travis Kelce
129
20.4%
88
1091
8
14
15.4%
Mecole Hardman
72
11.4%
51
590
2
13
14.3%
Byron Pringle
52
8.2%
37
512
5
5
5.5%
