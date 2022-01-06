Before placing any wagers on Van Jefferson's player prop bets for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. NFC West rivals meet in Week 18 when Jefferson's Los Angeles Rams (12-4) take on the San Francisco 49ers (9-7) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Van Jefferson Prop Bet Odds

Van Jefferson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jefferson has put together 48 grabs for 771 yards and six touchdowns this season. He has been targeted 86 times, and is averaging 48.2 yards per game.

Jefferson has been the target of 86 of his team's 575 passing attempts this season, or 15.0% of the target share.

With 15 targets in the red zone this season, Jefferson has been on the receiving end of 14.0% of his team's 107 red zone pass attempts.

The Rams, who rank ninth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 59.4% of the time while running the football 40.6% of the time.

Matchup vs. San Francisco

In his three matchups against the 49ers, Jefferson's 20.7 receiving yards average is 27.8 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (48.5).

Jefferson has not caught a touchdown pass versus the 49ers.

The 227.3 yards per game the 49ers are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense.

At 1.4 passing TDs conceded per game, the 49ers defense is ranked seventh in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Ravens, Jefferson was targeted five times and racked up four catches for 63 yards (15.8 yards per catch).

Over his last three outings, Jefferson has put up 30.7 yards per game, reeling in seven passes on 13 targets.

Jefferson's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Van Jefferson 86 15.0% 48 771 6 15 14.0% Cooper Kupp 184 32.0% 138 1829 15 35 32.7% Robert Woods 69 12.0% 45 556 4 16 15.0% Odell Beckham Jr. 77 - 42 519 5 12 -

