Van Jefferson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Los Angeles vs. San Francisco
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Van Jefferson Prop Bet Odds
Van Jefferson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Jefferson has put together 48 grabs for 771 yards and six touchdowns this season. He has been targeted 86 times, and is averaging 48.2 yards per game.
- Jefferson has been the target of 86 of his team's 575 passing attempts this season, or 15.0% of the target share.
- With 15 targets in the red zone this season, Jefferson has been on the receiving end of 14.0% of his team's 107 red zone pass attempts.
- The Rams, who rank ninth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 59.4% of the time while running the football 40.6% of the time.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Jefferson's matchup with the 49ers.
Matchup vs. San Francisco
- In his three matchups against the 49ers, Jefferson's 20.7 receiving yards average is 27.8 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (48.5).
- Jefferson has not caught a touchdown pass versus the 49ers.
- The 227.3 yards per game the 49ers are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense.
- At 1.4 passing TDs conceded per game, the 49ers defense is ranked seventh in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Ravens, Jefferson was targeted five times and racked up four catches for 63 yards (15.8 yards per catch).
- Over his last three outings, Jefferson has put up 30.7 yards per game, reeling in seven passes on 13 targets.
Jefferson's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Van Jefferson
86
15.0%
48
771
6
15
14.0%
Cooper Kupp
184
32.0%
138
1829
15
35
32.7%
Robert Woods
69
12.0%
45
556
4
16
15.0%
Odell Beckham Jr.
77
-
42
519
5
12
-
Powered By Data Skrive