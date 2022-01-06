Skip to main content
Van Jefferson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Los Angeles vs. San Francisco

Before placing any wagers on Van Jefferson's player prop bets for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. NFC West rivals meet in Week 18 when Jefferson's Los Angeles Rams (12-4) take on the San Francisco 49ers (9-7) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Van Jefferson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Jefferson has put together 48 grabs for 771 yards and six touchdowns this season. He has been targeted 86 times, and is averaging 48.2 yards per game.
  • Jefferson has been the target of 86 of his team's 575 passing attempts this season, or 15.0% of the target share.
  • With 15 targets in the red zone this season, Jefferson has been on the receiving end of 14.0% of his team's 107 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Rams, who rank ninth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 59.4% of the time while running the football 40.6% of the time.
Matchup vs. San Francisco

  • In his three matchups against the 49ers, Jefferson's 20.7 receiving yards average is 27.8 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (48.5).
  • Jefferson has not caught a touchdown pass versus the 49ers.
  • The 227.3 yards per game the 49ers are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense.
  • At 1.4 passing TDs conceded per game, the 49ers defense is ranked seventh in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Ravens, Jefferson was targeted five times and racked up four catches for 63 yards (15.8 yards per catch).
  • Over his last three outings, Jefferson has put up 30.7 yards per game, reeling in seven passes on 13 targets.

Jefferson's Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Van Jefferson

86

15.0%

48

771

6

15

14.0%

Cooper Kupp

184

32.0%

138

1829

15

35

32.7%

Robert Woods

69

12.0%

45

556

4

16

15.0%

Odell Beckham Jr.

77

-

42

519

5

12

-

