Washington Football Team vs. New York Giants NFL Week 18 Odds, Plays and Insights

Two down-on-their-luck teams will face each other in Week 18 when the Washington Football Team (6-10) carry a four-game losing streak into a clash against the New York Giants (4-12), who have lost five in a row.

Odds for Washington vs. Giants

Over/under insights

Washington's games this season have gone over 37.5 points 10 of 16 times.

In 56.2% of New York's games this season (9/16), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's over/under of 37.5.

The two teams combine to score 35.3 points per game, 2.2 less than the total in this contest.

The 51.3 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 13.8 more than the 37.5 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Football Team games this season is 46.2, 8.7 points above Sunday's total of 37.5.

In 2021, games involving the Giants have averaged a total of 44.8 points, 7.3 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Washington stats and trends

Washington has played 16 games, with six wins against the spread.

Washington's games this year have hit the over seven times in 16 opportunities (43.8%).

The Football Team put up 19.6 points per game, 5.0 fewer than the Giants surrender per contest (24.6).

When Washington puts up more than 24.6 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Football Team collect 33.1 fewer yards per game (323.6) than the Giants give up per contest (356.7).

In games that Washington totals over 356.7 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Football Team have turned the ball over 24 times this season, two more turnovers than the Giants have forced (22).

Giants stats and trends

New York has played 16 games, with six wins against the spread.

This season, the Giants have just two against the spread wins in eight games as an underdog of 7 points or more.

New York's games this season have gone over the point total in 31.2% of its opportunities (five times in 16 games with a set point total).

The Giants score 15.7 points per game, 11.0 fewer than the Football Team allow (26.7).

New York is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it records more than 26.7 points.

The Giants average 293.9 yards per game, 76.8 fewer yards than the 370.7 the Football Team give up.

When New York piles up over 370.7 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Giants have turned the ball over 27 times this season, 11 more turnovers than the Football Team have forced (16).

Home and road insights

New York is 3-4 against the spread, and 3-4 overall, at home this season.

In seven home games this year, New York has not gone over the total.

The average point total in Giants home games this season is 45.1 points, 7.6 more than this matchup's over/under (37.5).

Washington is 3-5 overall, and 3-5 against the spread, on the road.

This year, in five of eight away games Washington has gone over the total.

The average point total in Football Team away games this season is 45.4 points, 7.9 more than this outing's over/under (37.5).

