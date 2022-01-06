Zach Pascal Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Indianapolis vs. Jacksonville
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Zach Pascal Prop Bet Odds
Zach Pascal Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Pascal's 67 targets have led to 37 grabs for 377 yards (23.6 per game) and three touchdowns.
- So far this season, 13.6% of the 492 passes thrown by his team have gone Pascal's way.
- Pascal has seen the ball thrown his way 12 times in the red zone this season, 19.0% of his team's 63 red zone pass attempts.
- The Colts have called a pass in 50.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 49.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Pascal's matchup with the Jaguars.
Matchup vs. Jacksonville
- Against the Jaguars, Pascal has averaged 15.9 receiving yards per game in his seven career matchups, 11.6 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Pascal, in seven matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
- The 245.4 passing yards the Jaguars allow per game makes them the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense this season.
- With 23 passing TDs conceded this season, the Jaguars defense is ranked 10th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Pascal put together an eight-yard performance against the Raiders last week on one catch while being targeted two times.
- In his last three games, Pascal racked up two catches on four targets and averaged 10.3 receiving yards.
Pascal's Indianapolis Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Zach Pascal
67
13.6%
37
377
3
12
19.0%
Michael Pittman Jr.
122
24.8%
82
1018
5
15
23.8%
Jonathan Taylor
47
9.6%
37
342
2
2
3.2%
T.Y. Hilton
32
6.5%
21
292
3
3
4.8%
Powered By Data Skrive