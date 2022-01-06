Skip to main content
Zach Pascal Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Indianapolis vs. Jacksonville

Sportsbooks have posted plenty of player prop bet markets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Zach Pascal, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on CBS. Pascal's Indianapolis Colts (9-7) and the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-14) square off in a Week 18 matchup between AFC South foes at TIAA Bank Field.

Zach Pascal Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Pascal's 67 targets have led to 37 grabs for 377 yards (23.6 per game) and three touchdowns.
  • So far this season, 13.6% of the 492 passes thrown by his team have gone Pascal's way.
  • Pascal has seen the ball thrown his way 12 times in the red zone this season, 19.0% of his team's 63 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Colts have called a pass in 50.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 49.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Jacksonville

  • Against the Jaguars, Pascal has averaged 15.9 receiving yards per game in his seven career matchups, 11.6 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Pascal, in seven matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
  • The 245.4 passing yards the Jaguars allow per game makes them the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • With 23 passing TDs conceded this season, the Jaguars defense is ranked 10th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Pascal put together an eight-yard performance against the Raiders last week on one catch while being targeted two times.
  • In his last three games, Pascal racked up two catches on four targets and averaged 10.3 receiving yards.

Pascal's Indianapolis Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Zach Pascal

67

13.6%

37

377

3

12

19.0%

Michael Pittman Jr.

122

24.8%

82

1018

5

15

23.8%

Jonathan Taylor

47

9.6%

37

342

2

2

3.2%

T.Y. Hilton

32

6.5%

21

292

3

3

4.8%

