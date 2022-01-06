Sportsbooks have posted plenty of player prop bet markets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Zach Pascal, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on CBS. Pascal's Indianapolis Colts (9-7) and the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-14) square off in a Week 18 matchup between AFC South foes at TIAA Bank Field.

Zach Pascal Prop Bet Odds

Zach Pascal Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Pascal's 67 targets have led to 37 grabs for 377 yards (23.6 per game) and three touchdowns.

So far this season, 13.6% of the 492 passes thrown by his team have gone Pascal's way.

Pascal has seen the ball thrown his way 12 times in the red zone this season, 19.0% of his team's 63 red zone pass attempts.

The Colts have called a pass in 50.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 49.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Jacksonville

Against the Jaguars, Pascal has averaged 15.9 receiving yards per game in his seven career matchups, 11.6 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Pascal, in seven matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.

The 245.4 passing yards the Jaguars allow per game makes them the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense this season.

With 23 passing TDs conceded this season, the Jaguars defense is ranked 10th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Pascal put together an eight-yard performance against the Raiders last week on one catch while being targeted two times.

In his last three games, Pascal racked up two catches on four targets and averaged 10.3 receiving yards.

Pascal's Indianapolis Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Zach Pascal 67 13.6% 37 377 3 12 19.0% Michael Pittman Jr. 122 24.8% 82 1018 5 15 23.8% Jonathan Taylor 47 9.6% 37 342 2 2 3.2% T.Y. Hilton 32 6.5% 21 292 3 3 4.8%

