Zach Wilson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - New York vs. Buffalo

Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Zach Wilson for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Wilson and the New York Jets (4-12) ready for an AFC East matchup in Week 18 against the Buffalo Bills (10-6) at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Zach Wilson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Wilson leads New York with 2,247 passing yards (140.4 per game) and has a 56.7% completion percentage this year (206-of-363) while throwing eight touchdowns and 11 interceptions.
  • He's also contributed in the ground game, with 161 rushing yards (10.1 ypg) on 27 carries with four rushing touchdowns.
  • The Jets have called a pass in 61.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 38.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 25th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Wilson has thrown 41 passes in the red zone this season, 29.5% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Buffalo

  • Wilson threw for zero passing yards in one matchup against the Bills, 197.5 yards fewer than his over/under for Sunday.
  • Wilson did not throw a touchdown pass in that matchup against the Bills.
  • This week Wilson will face the NFL's best pass defense (185.0 yards allowed per game).
  • With 11 passing TDs allowed this year, the Bills defense is ranked first in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Buccaneers last week, Wilson went 19-for-33 (57.6%) for 234 yards with one touchdown pass.
  • Wilson has 506 passing yards (168.7 ypg) to lead New York, completing 59% of his throws and tossing two touchdown passes with zero interceptions over his last three games.
  • He has added 103 rushing yards (34.3 ypg) on 10 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

Wilson's New York Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Elijah Moore

77

13.2%

43

538

5

7

10.3%

Corey Davis

59

10.1%

34

492

4

4

5.9%

Jamison Crowder

71

12.2%

50

431

2

11

16.2%

