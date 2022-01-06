Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Zach Wilson for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Wilson and the New York Jets (4-12) ready for an AFC East matchup in Week 18 against the Buffalo Bills (10-6) at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Zach Wilson Prop Bet Odds

Zach Wilson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Wilson leads New York with 2,247 passing yards (140.4 per game) and has a 56.7% completion percentage this year (206-of-363) while throwing eight touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

He's also contributed in the ground game, with 161 rushing yards (10.1 ypg) on 27 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

The Jets have called a pass in 61.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 38.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 25th in the NFL in points scored.

Wilson has thrown 41 passes in the red zone this season, 29.5% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. Buffalo

Wilson threw for zero passing yards in one matchup against the Bills, 197.5 yards fewer than his over/under for Sunday.

Wilson did not throw a touchdown pass in that matchup against the Bills.

This week Wilson will face the NFL's best pass defense (185.0 yards allowed per game).

With 11 passing TDs allowed this year, the Bills defense is ranked first in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Against the Buccaneers last week, Wilson went 19-for-33 (57.6%) for 234 yards with one touchdown pass.

Wilson has 506 passing yards (168.7 ypg) to lead New York, completing 59% of his throws and tossing two touchdown passes with zero interceptions over his last three games.

He has added 103 rushing yards (34.3 ypg) on 10 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

Wilson's New York Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Elijah Moore 77 13.2% 43 538 5 7 10.3% Corey Davis 59 10.1% 34 492 4 4 5.9% Jamison Crowder 71 12.2% 50 431 2 11 16.2%

