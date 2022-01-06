Zach Wilson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - New York vs. Buffalo
Zach Wilson Prop Bet Odds
Zach Wilson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Wilson leads New York with 2,247 passing yards (140.4 per game) and has a 56.7% completion percentage this year (206-of-363) while throwing eight touchdowns and 11 interceptions.
- He's also contributed in the ground game, with 161 rushing yards (10.1 ypg) on 27 carries with four rushing touchdowns.
- The Jets have called a pass in 61.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 38.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 25th in the NFL in points scored.
- Wilson has thrown 41 passes in the red zone this season, 29.5% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Buffalo
- Wilson threw for zero passing yards in one matchup against the Bills, 197.5 yards fewer than his over/under for Sunday.
- Wilson did not throw a touchdown pass in that matchup against the Bills.
- This week Wilson will face the NFL's best pass defense (185.0 yards allowed per game).
- With 11 passing TDs allowed this year, the Bills defense is ranked first in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Against the Buccaneers last week, Wilson went 19-for-33 (57.6%) for 234 yards with one touchdown pass.
- Wilson has 506 passing yards (168.7 ypg) to lead New York, completing 59% of his throws and tossing two touchdown passes with zero interceptions over his last three games.
- He has added 103 rushing yards (34.3 ypg) on 10 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.
Wilson's New York Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Elijah Moore
77
13.2%
43
538
5
7
10.3%
Corey Davis
59
10.1%
34
492
4
4
5.9%
Jamison Crowder
71
12.2%
50
431
2
11
16.2%
