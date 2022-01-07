Skip to main content
A.J. Brown Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Tennessee vs. Houston

There will be player props available for A.J. Brown before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Brown's Tennessee Titans (11-5) and the Houston Texans (4-12) meet in a Week 18 matchup between AFC South foes at NRG Stadium.

A.J. Brown Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Brown's 801 receiving yards (50.1 per game) are a team high. He has 59 catches (99 targets) and four touchdowns.
  • Brown has been the target of 19.7% (99 total) of his team's 503 passing attempts this season.
  • Brown (10 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 13.5% of his team's 74 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Titans, who rank 15th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 49.2% of the time while running the football 50.8% of the time.
Matchup vs. Houston

  • Brown's 99 receiving yards per game in his five career matchups against the Texans are 20.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • In five matchups versus the Texans, Brown has had a touchdown catch four times, including multiple scores in one game.
  • The Texans are giving up 253.4 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense.
  • At 1.4 passing TDs conceded per game, the Texans defense is ranked 10th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Dolphins, Brown was targeted five times, totaling 41 yards on two receptions (averaging 20.5 yards per grab).
  • Brown has reeled in 13 passes (21 targets) for 186 yards (62.0 per game) and has one touchdown over his last three outings.

Brown's Tennessee Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

A.J. Brown

99

19.7%

59

801

4

10

13.5%

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine

52

10.3%

34

398

3

9

12.2%

Julio Jones

39

7.8%

26

376

0

5

6.8%

Chester Rogers

41

8.2%

28

297

1

3

4.1%

