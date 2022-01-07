There will be player props available for A.J. Brown before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Brown's Tennessee Titans (11-5) and the Houston Texans (4-12) meet in a Week 18 matchup between AFC South foes at NRG Stadium.

A.J. Brown Prop Bet Odds

A.J. Brown Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Brown's 801 receiving yards (50.1 per game) are a team high. He has 59 catches (99 targets) and four touchdowns.

Brown has been the target of 19.7% (99 total) of his team's 503 passing attempts this season.

Brown (10 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 13.5% of his team's 74 red zone pass attempts.

The Titans, who rank 15th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 49.2% of the time while running the football 50.8% of the time.

Matchup vs. Houston

Brown's 99 receiving yards per game in his five career matchups against the Texans are 20.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

In five matchups versus the Texans, Brown has had a touchdown catch four times, including multiple scores in one game.

The Texans are giving up 253.4 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense.

At 1.4 passing TDs conceded per game, the Texans defense is ranked 10th in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Dolphins, Brown was targeted five times, totaling 41 yards on two receptions (averaging 20.5 yards per grab).

Brown has reeled in 13 passes (21 targets) for 186 yards (62.0 per game) and has one touchdown over his last three outings.

Brown's Tennessee Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % A.J. Brown 99 19.7% 59 801 4 10 13.5% Nick Westbrook-Ikhine 52 10.3% 34 398 3 9 12.2% Julio Jones 39 7.8% 26 376 0 5 6.8% Chester Rogers 41 8.2% 28 297 1 3 4.1%

