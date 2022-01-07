A.J. Brown Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Tennessee vs. Houston
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
A.J. Brown Prop Bet Odds
A.J. Brown Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Brown's 801 receiving yards (50.1 per game) are a team high. He has 59 catches (99 targets) and four touchdowns.
- Brown has been the target of 19.7% (99 total) of his team's 503 passing attempts this season.
- Brown (10 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 13.5% of his team's 74 red zone pass attempts.
- The Titans, who rank 15th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 49.2% of the time while running the football 50.8% of the time.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Brown's matchup with the Texans.
Matchup vs. Houston
- Brown's 99 receiving yards per game in his five career matchups against the Texans are 20.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- In five matchups versus the Texans, Brown has had a touchdown catch four times, including multiple scores in one game.
- The Texans are giving up 253.4 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense.
- At 1.4 passing TDs conceded per game, the Texans defense is ranked 10th in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Dolphins, Brown was targeted five times, totaling 41 yards on two receptions (averaging 20.5 yards per grab).
- Brown has reeled in 13 passes (21 targets) for 186 yards (62.0 per game) and has one touchdown over his last three outings.
Brown's Tennessee Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
A.J. Brown
99
19.7%
59
801
4
10
13.5%
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
52
10.3%
34
398
3
9
12.2%
Julio Jones
39
7.8%
26
376
0
5
6.8%
Chester Rogers
41
8.2%
28
297
1
3
4.1%
Powered By Data Skrive